Massage table opened in trial of confidante to Epstein

In a dramatic moment late Friday afternoon, prosecutors asked their witness, a former Palm Beach police officer, to identify a green massage table that had been seized from the second floor of the house and was unfolded in front of the courtroom.

And at the very end of the day, a sergeant from the Palm Beach Police Department introduced a photograph of a sex toy found in the 2005 search.

Maxwell, 59, is on trial in US District Court in Manhattan on charges that she helped Epstein, her longtime companion, to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse young girls. If convicted, she could face up to 70 years in prison.

Maxwell’s lawyers assailed a witness who stole from Epstein’s home.

Juan Alessi, a former household manager for Epstein’s Palm Beach home, took the stand again after testifying Thursday about the strict rules Maxwell had imposed on Epstein’s staff and the sex toys he had found in Epstein’s massage rooms.

During his cross-examination Friday, one of Maxwell’s lawyers, Jeffrey S. Pagliuca, drilled into Alessi’s admission Thursday that he had once stolen money from Epstein. In fact, Alessi had previously admitted to stealing a second time.

A heated exchange followed. But when confronted with a record of one of his older statements, in which he described taking money on two visits, Alessi replied, “I guess I did.”

Jurors got an up-close look at one of Epstein’s massage tables.

Near the end of the day, the government brought a large exhibit to the front of the courtroom. A prosecutor asked the witness — a retired Palm Beach police officer, Gregory Parkinson — to step down from the witness stand, put on black disposable gloves and identify it.

It was a folding green massage table from the second floor of Epstein’s Palm Beach home, Parkinson said. He had previously described the table to the jury, since he had photographed it during the 2005 search. The jury also watched a video Parkinson took during the search.

An officer unfolded the table in the courtroom well, then refolded it. The table remained there, in front of the judge’s bench, for the rest of the afternoon.

Police saw photographs of “nude females” and seized a large sex toy in 2005.

The government’s last witness of the day was Sgt Michael Dawson of the Palm Beach Police Department, who, as a detective, took part in the October 2005 search of Epstein’s home on El Brillo Way.

Among the items Dawson found in the search was a large sex toy called the Twin Torpedo, he said. A photograph of the toy, in a box, was shown to the jury.

Asked if anything had “stood out” about the property, Dawson noted that some of the computers did not have accompanying towers. He also noted that the house was filled with photographs, including of “nude females,” some of which he found in closets.

