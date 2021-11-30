Japan confirms first case of omicron variant of coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Nov 2021 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2021 02:16 PM BdST
Japan on Tuesday confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, in a man who had arrived in the country from Namibia.
The man in his 30s had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus at the airport, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
The patient is staying in a medical facility and the government is aware of his close contacts, Matsuno said, declining to give the man's nationality.
Japan shut its borders to foreigners on Tuesday for at least a month, among the strictest measures in the world to halt entry of Omicron, recently discovered in southern Africa and declared a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation.
