Australia investigates new COVID-19 variant found in South Africa
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Nov 2021 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 03:26 PM BdST
Australia on Friday said it was investigating the newly identified COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa and warned it may close its borders to travellers from the African nation if risks from the new strain rise.
South African scientists are concerned the new variant could evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible as it has a "very unusual constellation" of mutations.
Australia Health Minister Greg Hunt said he would swiftly respond if the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies it as a major new variant.
"As we have always been, we are flexible. And if the medical advice is that we need to change that, we won't hesitate," Hunt told reporters in Sydney. "That is what we have done as a country, whether it has been closing borders, whether it has been ensuring there is quarantine."
Alarmed by the variant, Britain temporarily banned flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini from Friday, and asked returning British travellers from those destinations to quarantine.
UK health officials said the new strain could make vaccines less effective as it has a spike protein that was different from the one in the original coronavirus that vaccines are based on.
The WHO said it would take "a few weeks" to understand the impact of the new variant.
Australia early this month eased its international border restrictions for the first time during the pandemic allowing fully vaccinated residents to return to the country without quarantine after higher vaccination levels.
Australia had largely stamped out infections for most of this year until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in late June spread rapidly across its east. About 205,000 cases and 1,985 deaths have been recorded so far, lower than many other countries in the developed world.
- Asian countries move to tighten COVID-19 curbs
- Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital
- Australia investigates new variant found in S Africa
- SA calls British travel ban over new variant 'rushed'
- Leader accused by tennis star embodied power in Beijing elite
- New virus variant displays a ‘big jump in evolution’
- US threatens escalation with Iran at IAEA
- A migrant's dilemma after Channel tragedy
- Made in Canada: Factories see silver lining in supply chain woes
- Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital
- Australia investigates new COVID-19 variant found in South Africa
- Indonesia arrests 24 people over links to extremist financing
- Concerned by new variant, Asian countries move to tighten COVID-19 measures
- South Africa says UK flight ban over COVID-19 variant seems rushed
Most Read
- Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Angered by the death of a student in a garbage truck accident, street protesters vow to come back
- Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Publishing employee dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Students block police bus in Dhaka after driver fails to show licence
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- South Africa identifies new virus variant displaying a ‘big jump in evolution’
- Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor, days after expulsion from ruling party