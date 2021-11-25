African swine fever outbreak spreading widely in Vietnam
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Nov 2021 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 11:33 AM BdST
An African swine fever outbreak is spreading widely in Vietnam and is hurting the local farming industry, forcing the culling of three times the number of hogs culled last year, the government said on Thursday.
"The outbreak is evolving in a complicated manner," the government said in a statement. "It is threatening to spread on a large scale."
The outbreak has this year spread to 2,275 areas, in 57 out of the country's 63 cities and provinces, the government said, adding that the authorities have so far this year culled 230,000 hogs.
African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal to pigs. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs.
Vietnam reported its first African swine fever cases among its hog herd in February 2019. The disease forced the culling of around 20% of its hog herd and doubled domestic price of pork as of early last year.
The outbreak subsided during the rest of last year and early this year, allowing the country to rebuild its hog herd.
- UK's Johnson shocked by migrants' deaths
- In Russia-Ukraine faceoff, both sides stage combat drills
- 27 migrants die trying to cross to Britain
- German parties reach deal to end Merkel era
- Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan hold drills near Afghan border
- Contending with the pandemic, wealthy nations wage global battle for migrants
- Italy frees convicted killer of UK student
- US envoy to meet Taliban: State Dept
- Putin's Ukraine gambit seen as part of play for new Biden summit
- African swine fever outbreak spreading widely in Vietnam
- Gunmen kill 3 children and teacher in Cameroon school attack, says rights group
- UK's Johnson shocked by migrants' deaths, calls for France to do more
- US economy eyes strong 2021 finish as labour market tightens, spending accelerates
- Auf wiedersehen Angela as three-way coalition signs governing pact
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 312 cases in a day
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Helena Jahangir gets bail in digital security case; no bar to her release