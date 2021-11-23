US issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark
>> David Shepardson, Reuters
Published: 23 Nov 2021 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 03:04 PM BdST
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.
The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the two European countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there, while the State Department issued parallel "Do Not Travel" advisories for both countries.
The CDC currently lists about 75 destinations worldwide at Level Four, with many European countries on the list including Austria, Britain, Belgium, Greece, Norway, Switzerland, Romania, Ireland and the Czech Republic.
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of her conservative party that measures being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's biggest economy were insufficient and that stronger action needed to be taken, Reuters reported on Monday.
Case numbers in Germany have been soaring, especially among the elderly whose first two shots of COVID-19 vaccine were at the start of the year, and among children who are not eligible for inoculation.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) said European countries must work harder to prevent the coronavirus spreading further as deaths and new cases surge.
Current transmission rates in 53 European countries are of "grave concern" and new cases are nearing record levels, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus, the WHO's Hans Kluge warned. "We must change our tactics, from reacting to surges of COVID-19, to preventing them from happening in the first place," he said.
Germany has already decided to limit large parts of public life in areas where hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients.
Neighboring Austria on Monday imposed a full COVID-19 lockdown after announcing some renewed restrictions last week. German acting Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Friday that Germany may follow.
The CDC separately lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory from Level Four to "Level Three: Low" for Israel, Aruba, the US Virgin Islands, Curacao and Guadeloupe.
- 45 die in Bulgaria bus accident
- French PM Castex contracts COVID
- Biden intends to run again in 2024: White House
- Germany considers more COVID curbs
- Stabbing sparks debate in S Korea over passive policing
- Floods kill 30, displace thousands in India
- How fake news on Facebook helped fuel a border crisis in Europe
- Bezos gives $100 million to Obama Foundation
- Stabbing sparks debate in S Korea over passive policing and female officers
- France’s prime minister tests positive for coronavirus
- Germany considers more COVID-19 curbs as US advises against travel there
- Britain's Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre
- US issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark
- Sri Lanka begins trial of 25 accused of plotting 2019 Easter bombings
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Councillor among two killed by gunmen in Cumilla
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Pakistan clinch thrilling last-gasp win to seal series sweep against Bangladesh
- Three-day COVID vaccination drive in all Dhaka wards begins on Tuesday
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Austria locks down, Merkel says new steps needed as Europe faces COVID freeze
- How to save your knees without giving up your workout