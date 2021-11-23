France’s prime minister tests positive for coronavirus
>> Aurelien Breeden, The New York Times
Published: 23 Nov 2021 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 03:25 PM BdST
France’s prime minister, Jean Castex, has tested positive for the coronavirus and will work in isolation for the next 10 days, his office told Agence France-Presse on Monday evening.
Castex had just returned from an official trip to Belgium, where he met with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, when he learned that his 11-year-old daughter had tested positive, his office told the news agency.
“He therefore immediately took a PCR test, which turned out positive,” his office said.
President Emmanuel Macron of France chose Castex, 56, as prime minister in July 2020. Castex had previously been the top official in charge of lifting the strict nationwide lockdown France imposed during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Macron himself was sick with COVID-19 late last year before fully recovering.
The number of daily infections has shot up in France, which is one of several European countries experiencing a new wave of cases.
On Monday evening, Castex met virtually with elected officials from Guadeloupe, a French overseas department in the Caribbean that has been rocked by violent unrest over the past few days because of protests against France’s vaccination mandates.
In a televised statement after the meeting, Castex condemned the violence and said the government would try to “convince and assist, individually, humanely,” health workers who are reluctant to get vaccinated.
“Vaccination is necessary for protection, most notably against serious forms of the illness,” said Castex, who is fully vaccinated. “There is no other way.”
