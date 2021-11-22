Afghan Taliban ban women from working in TV dramas
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2021 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 11:28 AM BdST
The Taliban have banned women from appearing in television dramas under new rules imposed by the government, according to a BBC report.
They also made headscarves mandatory on the screen for female journalists and presenters but the guidelines do not give any details about the type of garment they had to use.
Reporters who have looked through the new rules say that a number of them are vague and subject to interpretation.
The Taliban seized power in the country in mid-August almost immediately following the departure of US forces from the country.
Since then, they have gradually begun imposing harsh restrictions.
The Taliban rules have opened up a new avenue for moral policing after they replaced the women’s ministry in mid-September and opened another for the “Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.”
The latest set of Taliban guidelines, which have been issued to Afghan television channels, features eight new rules, according to the BBC.
They include the banning of films considered against the principles of Sharia, or Islamic, law and Afghan values, while footage of men exposing intimate parts of the body is prohibited.
Comedy and entertainment shows that insult religion or may be considered offensive to Afghans are also forbidden.
The Taliban have insisted that foreign films promoting foreign cultural values should not be broadcast.
Afghan television channels mostly show foreign dramas led by female characters.
A member of an organisation that represents journalists in Afghanistan, Hujjatullah Mujaddedi, told the BBC that the announcement of new restrictions was unexpected.
He said some of the rules were not practical and that if implemented, broadcasters may be forced to close.
The Taliban's decision to reopen high-schools, but only for boys, makes Afghanistan the only country in the world to bar half its population from getting an education.
The mayor of the capital city Kabul also told female municipal employees to stay home unless their jobs could not be done by a man, the BBC said.
The Taliban claim that their restrictions on women working and girls studying are "temporary" and only in place to ensure all workplaces and learning environments are "safe" for them.
- I am safe: Chinese tennis star in video call
- UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers
- Democracy slipping away at record rate
- 5 Chinese nationals kidnapped in Congo
- Sudan's military leaders and Hamdok sign deal
- Israel accuses defence minister's household staffer of Iran-related espionage
- Border crisis may be prelude to something worse: Poland
- Dutch police detain dozens over riots
- Afghan Taliban ban women from working in TV dramas
- Xi says China will never seek hegemony at summit with ASEAN
- Vancouver is marooned by flooding and besieged again by climate change
- UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers on Dec 10-12
- Driver plows SUV into holiday parade in Wisconsin
- As hopes for nuclear deal fade, Iran rebuilds and risks grow
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
- Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 199 cases in a day
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Bus driver, assistant held for 'threatening student with rape' after protests
- Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate