Israel captures last two prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison: Israeli police

"The chase ended successfully in a joint operation of the IDF, the Public Security Service and the Special Police Forces tonight in the city of Jenin. The two terrorists who escaped from the prison were arrested," Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

"The two saboteurs surrendered, Nayef Kamamji and Munadel Yacoub Infeiat, after the army and police surrounded the house they hid inside in Jenin."

Following the Sept 6 escape from Gilboa prison, two of the men were caught on Sept 10, with two more captured the next day.

The Israeli army spokesman posted photos on Twitter of the last two prisoners during their arrest on Sunday.

The six Palestinian militants broke out of the maximum security Israeli prison in a Hollywood-style escape that left their jailors peering through a hole in the floor of a cell, and had Palestinians celebrating in the streets.