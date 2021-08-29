US officials warn Americans again to leave Kabul airport after Biden says a new attack is ‘highly likely’
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2021 09:30 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2021 09:30 AM BdST
US officials again warned Americans to leave the Kabul airport area immediately because of a security threat, hours after President Biden said that another terrorist attack there was “highly likely” in the coming days, The New York Times reports.
Early Sunday morning in Afghanistan, the US Embassy in Kabul warned Americans of a “specific, credible threat.” State Department officials have issued several similar warnings in recent days.
On Saturday, President Biden promised that Friday’s US retaliatory strike for Thursday’s suicide attack would not be the last.
The warnings were yet another sign of the chaotic and dangerous situation as the US tried to pull the last remaining Americans and Afghans out of a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan before the Tuesday deadline.
A suicide attack claimed by Islamic State militants that killed scores of people outside the Kabul airport this week has brought further anguish to the country and hindered evacuation efforts.
In a statement, Biden said another attack was “highly likely” in the next 24 to 36 hours. He added that he had directed the U.S. military to “protect our men and women on the ground.”
He also said that Friday’s retaliatory strike, which killed two ISIS militants, “was not the last.”
“We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” he said in a statement. “Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond. That will never be in doubt.”
Many countries were pulling their troops out of Afghanistan. France ended its efforts on Friday, and Britain’s evacuation of its citizens was ending on Saturday, Nick Carter, the chief of the defence staff, told the BBC’s Radio 4.
“We haven’t been able to bring everybody out, and that has been heartbreaking,” Gen Carter told the BBC. “There have been some very challenging judgments that have had to be made on the ground.”
