Two weeks before Kabul airport attack, ISIS-K commander told CNN the group was waiting to 'strike'

The commander from Kunar Province, whose real identity was disguised, made the disclosure at a hotel in Kabul, CNN reported on Friday.

These were "words that turned out to be eerily prophetic," noted Ward, who said the commander claimed he had no problem getting through checkpoints to enter Kabul and allowed her crew to film his entry into the city to prove the point, according to Washington Examiner.

The commander, who asked to be called Abdul Munir, talked about his group fighting US forces, clashing with the Taliban, and experiencing suicide bombings and public executions.

"Yes, I have too many memories where I was present myself at these scenes," he said through a translator, recalling a memory with the Pakistani Taliban. "During the fighting, we captured five people. Our fighters became overexcited and struck them with axes."

The commander also talked about a "plan" to expand the group as foreigners left the country. With them gone, he said, "We can restart our operations." The commander said he could not speak for plans outside of Afghanistan, claiming that's above his level.

ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the suicide blast outside Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 US service members and as many as 170 other people on Thursday, according to Afghan and US officials. The attack happened hours after the State Department warned US citizens to "immediately" clear away from the gates due to threats.

President Joe Biden vowed to hunt down those responsible for the attack but remains committed to the Aug 31 troop withdrawal deadline he set.

The US military announced its first reprisal strike in Afghanistan since an attack on the Kabul airport, as the US officials again warned Americans to leave the airport because of security threats.

“US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner,” Capt Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command, said in a statement, referring to the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan, also known as Islamic State Khorasan, which has claimed responsibility for the Thursday attack.