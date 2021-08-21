Thirty-seven migrants feared dead at sea off coast of Spain's Canary Islands
>> Borja Suarez, Reuters
Published: 21 Aug 2021 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2021 12:25 PM BdST
Thirty-seven migrants are feared dead after a dinghy carrying dozens of people capsized off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, the sole survivor to have been found so far told Spain's maritime rescue services on Thursday.
A rescue helicopter carrying the survivor - a 30-year-old woman who appeared exhausted and shaken - and two corpses landed at Las Palmas de Gran Canaria airport, in the Canarian capital, after a cargo ship found them 135 miles away from the coast.
The woman told rescue workers that 40 migrants were aboard the dinghy, but maritime rescue services said there no signs of anybody else near where the vessel capsized.
The woman has been hospitalised with severe dehydration, according to Spanish news agency EFE.
So far this year more than 7,500 migrants have made the dangerous crossing from the West Africa coast to the Canaries archipelago, over twice as many as in the same period in 2020, which itself saw an eightfold increase from 2019.
- Biden vows to bring home Americans from Afghanistan
- NATO warns Taliban against terrorism
- Airline pilot recounts escape from Kabul
- Taliban killed DW reporter’s relative
- PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary
- UK sanctions 7 Russian intelligence agents over Navalny poisoning
- Afghan panic over digital footprints spurs call for data collection rethink
- Informal US refugee network turns to text messages
- Patience runs thin in Haiti quake zone as fights erupt for cash, food
- Cowering in the bathroom: Some Afghans dread the Taliban knock at the door
- Biden vows to bring home every American who wants to leave Afghanistan
- PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary
- ‘We sneaked past the crowd’: Airline pilot recounts escape from Kabul
- UK sanctions 7 Russian intelligence agents over Navalny poisoning
Most Read
- As Chinese vaccines stumble, US finds new opening in Asia
- Bangladesh allows students aged at least 18 to register for COVID-19 vaccine
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 25,000
- Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka’s Banani
- Residents panic as building tilts in Dhaka’s Sutrapur
- ‘We sneaked past the crowd’: Airline pilot recounts escape from Kabul
- Taliban killed relative of Deutsche Welle reporter, German broadcaster says
- Hypebeasts hit the road
- AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19, study shows
- Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 DNA vaccine gets emergency approval in India