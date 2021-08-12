Flash floods kill nine in northern Turkey; 900 evacuated
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2021 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 08:36 PM BdST
Nine people were killed in flash floods in Kastamonu in Turkey's Black Sea region that sent water and debris gushing through streets and damaged bridges, authorities said on Thursday.
There was also flooding in the Black Sea provinces of Sinop and Bartin, where one person went missing on Wednesday and another died due to a heart attack, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber.
More than 900 people were evacuated from the areas affected in the three provinces, some with the help of helicopters, and about 550 people were being housed in student dormitories, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.
The deluge damaged power infrastructure, leaving more than 170 villages without electricity, it said. Four bridges had collapsed and many others were damaged, leading to road closures, AFAD added.
Television footage showed the floods dragging dozens of cars and heaps of debris along the streets. The heavy rainfall in the region was expected to ease on Thursday evening, AFAD said.
Turkey's north is prone to flash floods in the summer when rains are particularly strong. Last year, at least five people were killed in floods in the region.
In contrast, the southern coast of the country has battled raging wildfires that have burnt tens of thousands of hectares of forest over the last two weeks.
- Tunis hit record 49C in heat wave
- N Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia
- Indian rocket fails to launch earth observation satellite
- Canada condemns China's treatment of detained citizens
- Australians find their own ways to speed vaccinations
- 65 killed in Algerian wildfires, Greece and Italy burn
- How Sweden became Europe’s Silicon Valley
- US finds Pakistan useful only to clean up Afghan mess: Khan
- Iran summons Russian and British envoys over Tehran Conference tweet
- Indian rocket fails to launch earth observation satellite
- How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
- Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan? Here’s what we know
- Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital
- Tunis hit record 49C in heat wave on Tuesday
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- CID put on six more cases over drug busts in houses of Helena, Piasha and others
- Bangladesh may bring back pandemic curbs if virus cases jump: state minister
- EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- COVID-19 has slammed Bangladesh’s hospitals. It is reopening anyway
- Shakib voted ICC Player of the Month for July
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- Amid a second wave, Bangladesh grapples with growing demand for COVID vaccines