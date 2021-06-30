Saudi Arabia seizes 4.5m amphetamine pills hidden in oranges
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2021 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 06:24 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia's customs have foiled an attempt to smuggle into the kingdom more than 4.5 million pills of amphetamines, locally known as Captagon, hidden in a shipment of oranges, state TV reported on Wednesday.
The initial TV report did not mention the origin of the narcotics.
Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese produce in April citing increased attempts to smuggle drugs from that country.
Saudi authorities announced on Saturday the seizure of 14.4 million amphetamine pills from Lebanon, hidden in shipment of iron plates. In April, they said they discovered 5.3 million such pills hidden in pomegranate shipments from Lebanon.
