N.Korea's Kim calls for boosting military power: KCNA
Published: 13 Jun 2021 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2021 07:31 PM BdST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a Central Military Commission meeting, state media KCNA said on Saturday, where he called for boosting military power, but KCNA did not have details of any military activities planned.
The meeting on Friday called for a "high-alert posture" against the "recent fast-changing" situation on the Korean Peninsula, said KCNA, adding that it also addressed organizational issue of dismissing, transferring and newly appointing some military officers.
Kim discussed "important tasks" to make "a fresh turn in the overall work of national defence," KCNA said without elaborating on details.
North Korea's plenary meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee is planned for later in June. read more
