Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2021 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2021 12:25 PM BdST
Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy, his first comments on news that China's military has banned Teslas from its facilities.
"There's a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information," Musk told a prominent Chinese forum during a virtual discussion. "If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down."
Sources told Reuters on Friday that the Chinese military has banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles.
Those restrictions surfaced as the top Chinese and US diplomats were holding a contentious meeting in Alaska, the first such in-person interaction since US President Joe Biden took office in January.
Musk urged greater mutual trust between the world's two biggest economies, in his remarks to the China Development Forum, a high-level business gathering is hosted by a foundation under the State Council.
He was holding a discussion panel with Xue Qikun, a Chinese quantum physicist who heads the Southern University of Science and Technology.
In China, the world's biggest car market and a key battleground for electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla sold 147,445 vehicles last year, 30% of its global total. However, it is facing more competition this year from domestic rivals from Nio Inc to Geely.
Musk has made several high-profile appearances in China, where Tesla makes as well as sells EVs. In 2019, he discussed Mars and artificial intelligence with Alibaba's outspoken founder Jack Ma.
At a delivery event last year for China-made Model 3 sedans, Musk danced enthusiastically on stage, stripping off his jacket in what became a social media storm.
- US-China talks signal rocky start to relations under Biden
- US joined by Russia, China in call for Afghan ceasefire
- How anti-Asian activity online set stage for real-world violence
- Chinese court holds trial for Canadian Spavor behind closed doors
- 1,000 Myanmar people seek shelter in India
- Myanmar protesters answer military’s bullets with an economic shutdown
- Gunmen kill 13 Mexican police in daytime ambush
- US, China spar with rare harsh public rebukes
- US joined by Russia, China, Pakistan in call for Afghan ceasefire
- How anti-Asian activity online set the stage for real-world violence
- 'Tough' US-China talks signal rocky start to relations under Biden
- More than 1,000 Myanmar refugees seeking shelter in India's Mizoram state
- 'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians brace for new COVID lockdown
- Myanmar protesters answer military’s bullets with an economic shutdown
Most Read
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Bangladesh reports 1,899 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
- Development under Hasina’s leadership is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
- Police raid villages in Sunamganj after attacks on Hindu homes
- Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka
- US Congress introduces resolution to commemorate Bangladesh’s independence
- Tributes pour in for Moudud Ahmed, senior politician and lawyer
- Let us build a developed Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu: Hasina
- India's coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months
- Myanmar security forces kill nine as Indonesia calls for end to violence