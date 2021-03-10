Teen Vogue staff members condemn editor’s racist tweets
>> Katie Robertson, The New York Times
Published: 10 Mar 2021 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2021 11:27 AM BdST
A group of Teen Vogue staff members raised concerns Monday over decade-old racist tweets by their new editor-in-chief, Alexi McCammond.
McCammond, 27, a political reporter for Axios and a contributor for MSNBC and NBC, was named the top editor of the Condé Nast publication Friday. Over the weekend, offensive tweets she had sent as a teenager in 2011 were recirculated on social media.
The tweets were originally uncovered in 2019, and McCammond apologised for them at the time, saying: “I am deeply sorry to anyone I offended. I have since deleted those tweets as they do not reflect my views or who I am today.”
In a note posted to Twitter on Monday night, a group of more than 20 Teen Vogue staff members said they had written a letter to Condé Nast management condemning McCammond’s “past racist and homophobic tweets.”
“In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the ongoing struggles of the LGBT community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments,” the statement on Twitter read.
“We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience,” the statement said.
A Condé Nast spokesman said in a statement Monday that McCammond had been appointed editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue because “of the values, inclusivity and depth she has displayed through her journalism.”
“Two years ago she took responsibility for her social media history and apologised,” he said.
McCammond apologised Monday for her tweets and for the social media backlash in a note sent to the staff, which was supplied by Condé Nast. She is scheduled to start at Teen Vogue on March 24.
“You’ve seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans,” she wrote. “I apologised for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologise deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused. There’s no excuse for language like that.”
McCammond added that she was committed to amplifying the voices of Asian American and Pacific Islander women in the publication.
McCammond was in the headlines recently for her relationship with a White House deputy press secretary, TJ Ducklo. The couple became involved while Ducklo was the press secretary for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and McCammond was covering the campaign for Axios. Ducklo resigned from the White House in February after threatening a Politico reporter who was working on a story about the relationship.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Turkey jails 5 for life over Russian envoy's killing
- Quad nations to announce financing to boost India vaccine
- India summons British envoy over criticism of farm protests
- Malaysia court allows NGOs to challenge Myanmar deportations
- Myanmar nun kneels in front of police, but in vain
- Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine
- Child marriage is rising across the world
- What we learned from Meghan, Harry interview
- Palace breaks silence on Meghan and Harry interview, saying ‘whole family is saddened’
- Teen Vogue staff members condemn editor’s racist tweets
- In royal ‘firm,’ the family business always comes first
- Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions
- Colour-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging US-bound migrants with wristbands
- Quad nations meeting to announce financing to boost India vaccine output -US official
Most Read
- Hasina stresses connectivity with India as Feni bridge opens
- Grameenphone stays on top after intense spectrum bidding war with Robi
- Bangladesh court upholds 10-year jail sentence to Haji Selim in wealth case
- Haji Selim at risk of losing parliament membership after High Court confirms sentence
- Bangladesh reports 912 new virus cases, 13 deaths in a day
- Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence, but in vain
- 'Shoot till they are dead': Some Myanmar police say fled to India after refusing orders
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- RAB arrests driver, assistant for pushing speech-impaired woman off a bus
- Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation