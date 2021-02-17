Wife of N Korea's Kim makes first public appearance in a year
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2021 08:55 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2021 08:55 AM BdST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, appeared in state media for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday, joining her husband at a concert on one of the country's biggest holidays.
The official ruling Worker's Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun released photos of the pair at the event to mark the birthday of Kim's late father and former leader Kim Jong Il.
Ri had often accompanied Kim to major public events, but had not been seen since January last year at an event for the Lunar New Year holiday, stoking speculation over her health and potential pregnancy.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers on Tuesday that Ri appeared to have refrained from outside activities to head off coronavirus infections but was "playing well with their kids."
The NIS believes Ri and Kim have three children. Little is publicly known about the trio.
North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, but the NIS has said an outbreak could not be ruled out as the country had active exchanges with China, where the virus first emerged, before closing the border early last year.
Ri and Kim smiled as they watched the concert at Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital of Pyongyang. Unlike several previous events, nobody in the photographs published by Rodong Sinmun were wearing masks or maintaining social distancing measures.
The newspaper also reported that Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of his father and grandfather, to lay wreaths for the anniversary, called the Day of the Shining Star.
- New head needs understanding of gender equality: Tokyo 2020 organisers
- N Korea 'tried to hack' Pfizer for vaccine info
- Myanmar protesters block railway line
- Police file additional charge against Suu Kyi
- The haunted House of Soviets gets a new life
- Incoming WTO head warns against 'vaccine nationalism'
- Myanmar situation 'alarming': Singapore
- UN warns Myanmar of 'severe consequences'
- Wife of N Korea's Kim makes first public appearance in a year
- Trial for Aung San Suu Kyi begins in secret
- Trump's acts as president are 'fair game' for criminal charges
- Thousands protest in Algeria, hoping to rekindle mass demos
- WHO alerts six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
- N Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine know-how, lawmaker says
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1m vaccine doses
- Bangladesh sentences five militants to death for Avijit murder
- Users will have to pay tolls on upgraded Dhaka-Sylhet highway
- Al Jazeera report against Bangladesh Army is false, fabricated: ISPR
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz slams 'malicious' Al Jazeera report
- Bangladesh regulator summons Robi Axiata after its failure to announce dividends
- COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing and cases are more severe
- Dhaka University admission tests proposed to begin from May 21
- Bangladesh logs 396 new virus cases, 13 deaths in a day