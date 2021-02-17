India offers to vaccinate all 95,000 UN peacekeepers
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2021 09:37 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2021 09:37 PM BdST
India on Wednesday offered a COVID-19 vaccine to all United Nations peacekeepers - nearly 95,000 troops in 12 missions around the world.
"Keeping in mind the UN Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them," India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a UN Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic and conflict zones.
