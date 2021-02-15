World reacts to Trump’s acquittal: ‘the US remains in a precarious situation’
>> Isabella Kwai and Austin Ramzy, The New York Times
Published: 15 Feb 2021 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 12:53 PM BdST
Commentators from around the world were quick to react to the news of former President Donald Trump’s acquittal in his second impeachment trial, with many saying it had shaken their faith in an already weakened US democracy.
Although the acquittal Saturday was expected, it highlighted for many that Trump’s influence over the Republican Party would endure and signalled that US politics would remain deeply divided.
“Donald Trump’s acquittal confirms the profound division of the Republican Party,” read a headline Sunday in Le Monde, a French daily newspaper.
An editorial in The Sydney Morning Herald of Australia called the outcome a “demoralizing blow to the ideals of democracy, justice and accountability” that “will stand for generations as an appalling instance of Republican Party cowardice.”
The editorial said that if Trump continued to dominate the thinking of the GOP, then “those who seek to defend democracy will need to remain vigilant.”
The uncertain future of the US political system was a recurring topic for international observers.
The acquittal was “an unprecedented failure of American democracy” and “a triumph of madness,” said Roland Nelles, a Washington correspondent for the German outlet Der Spiegel, adding that Republican senators had left open the door for a comeback by Trump in 2024.
“The US remains in a precarious situation,” Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, wrote in The Global Times, a newspaper controlled by the Communist Party of China.
“The minds of ordinary Americans and even the American political elites are in a state of flux regarding how to define ‘I am American,’” he added. “This also shows that the ongoing cultural wars, identity struggles, and overall social division in the US will continue to deepen and cannot be alleviated.”
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Trump impeachment: Biden warns democracy is fragile
- UAE swears in first ambassador to Israel
- Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak
- New Zealand locks down Auckland after 3 new local COVID-19 cases
- White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report
- Senate acquits Trump again
- Protests resume in Myanmar
- Japan quake reminiscent of deadly 2011 tsunami
- Myanmar protesters undaunted; Suu Kyi speaks to judge
- Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting
- World reacts to Trump’s acquittal: ‘the US remains in a precarious situation’
- Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week
- US condemns executions of Turks in northern Iraq
- China’s crackdown on Muslims extends to a resort island
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Plan to pump more money into Dhaka-Sylhet four-lane highway project than others
- Government has evidence of Zia’s link to Bangabandhu killing: minister
- ‘It can’t go on like this,’ BCB chief Nazmul says after Test series loss to West Indies
- Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot
- Over 900,000 people take COVID vaccine in Bangladesh in seven days
- Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 28 amid pandemic
- Bangladesh rings in spring with hopes of ending pandemic woes
- Bangladesh crumble as West Indies win by 17 runs to sweep Test series