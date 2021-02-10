US closely monitoring India-China border disputes: State Dept
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Feb 2021 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 10:17 AM BdST
The United States is closely monitoring border disputes between India and China and backs their peaceful resolution through direct dialogue, the State Department said on Tuesday, while stressing that it stands with allies and partners like India.
"We note the ongoing talks between the governments of India and China," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.
"We continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of those border disputes," he said, and added: "We are concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As always, we'll stand with friends, we'll stand with partners, we'll stand with allies."
India and China have been locked in a military standoff over their disputed mountainous border and Indian public opinion has hardened against Beijing after soldiers were killed in a clash there.
Price spoke after a call earlier in the day between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The State Department said the call's purpose was "to reaffirm the strength of the US-India partnership" and issues of mutual concern, including Myanmar.
Myanmar's military overthrew the newly elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1 and detained her and other politicians from her National League for Democracy (NLD).
The two also discussed cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, the statement said, adding that they looked forward to expanded regional cooperation, including through the Quad, an informal grouping of the United States, India, Japan and Australia seen as a way to push back against China's growing assertiveness.
New US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call on Monday to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad.
- Myanmar anti-coup protests resume
- US monitoring situation along India-China border
- Performance by defence lawyers enrages Trump
- US Navy condemns hate symbols on warships
- Trump’s impeachment trial starts
- Indonesian authorities to brief relatives on Sriwijaya Air crash report
- Number of China newborns drop 15pc in 2020
- US carrier groups conduct exercises in S China Sea
- China scores a public relations win after WHO mission to Wuhan
- ‘The death market’: oxygen shortage leaves Mexicans to die at home
- US closely monitoring India-China border disputes: State Dept
- New hate symbols on US warships including noose spark Navy condemnation
- Indonesian authorities to brief relatives before releasing Sriwijaya Air crash preliminary report
- Myanmar anti-coup protests resume despite bloodshed
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
- India backs AstraZeneca shot despite South Africa halt
- Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- Muhith after getting a vaccine shot: ‘No feeling at all’
- Octogenarian couple get vaccine jabs as Bangladesh expands inoculation efforts
- WHO official leading Wuhan COVID probe says cold-chain transmission possible
- Bangladesh signs deal with Maldives to send workers, regularise undocumented ones