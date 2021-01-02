Pfizer and BioNTech to offer COVID vaccine to volunteers who got placebo
>>
Published: 02 Jan 2021 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2021 12:20 PM BdST
Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech Se plan to give volunteers who received a placebo in its COVID-19 vaccine trial an option to receive a first dose of the vaccine by March 1, 2021, while staying within the study.
The trial's Vaccine Transition Option allows all participants aged 16 or older the choice to discover whether they were given the placebo, "and for participants who learn they received the placebo, to have the option to receive the investigational vaccine while staying in the study," the companies said on their website for trial participants.
The US Food and Drug Administration and a panel of its outside advisers have expressed concerns over Pfizer's "unblinding" plan, saying it could make it harder to continue collecting data on safety and effectiveness needed to win full FDA approval of the vaccine.
Trial participants who received the placebo will have two doses of the investigational vaccine reserved for them within the study, the companies said on the website.
"The study doctor will follow the latest guidance from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and their local health authorities to offer the Vaccine Transition Option to participants in a prioritized manner," the companies said.
- Defying Trump, US Senate overrides defence bill veto
- Pope calls for peace in New Year message
- COVID made last year in office the hardest: Merkel
- Iran vows 'resistance' a year after Soleimani killing
- Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021
- N Korea's Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers' tomb
- Ontario FM resigns amid outrage over Caribbean holiday
- US reaches 20m virus cases
Most Read
- Louis Kahn-designed dorms in India may be razed
- India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine, country's first
- Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from US business groups
- Ayesha Khanam, one of the best-known rights leaders in Bangladesh, dies at 74
- Bangladesh logs 990 new virus cases, 17 deaths in a day
- Forgers steal bdnews24.com contents to accuse it of copyright infringement
- Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as number of COVID-19 cases rise
- Wisconsin pharmacist arrested on charges of sabotaging COVID vaccine doses
- Bangladesh hopes to get Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in January
- Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021