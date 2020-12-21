Vietnamese truck deaths: UK finds two men guilty of manslaughter
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Dec 2020 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2020 08:42 PM BdST
Two men were found guilty of the manslaughter of 39 men, women and children from Vietnam after they were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck near London last year.
The deaths shocked Britain and Vietnam and shone a spotlight on the illicit global trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.
Eamonn Harrison, a 24-year-old lorry driver from Northern Ireland, was found guilty of 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.
Gheorghe Nica, 43, from Essex in southeast England, was found guilty of the same charges. Two others had already pleaded guilty to being involved in the deaths.
Most of those who died, aged between 44 and 15, were from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects, environmental disasters and the promise of financial reward abroad fuel migration.
- Australia confirms two cases of new virus strain
- S Korea's capital to ban gatherings larger than four
- Biden to receive COVID vaccine
- Vietnamese truck deaths: UK finds two men guilty
- India suspends flights from UK
- Indian farmers start hunger strike
- UK cut off over COVID strain fears
- On Brexit and pandemic, Johnson leaves it late
Most Read
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- The coronavirus is mutating. What does that mean for us?
- Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching
- India, Bangladesh share same view on Rohingya: High Commissioner Doraiswami
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week
- Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez
- European neighbours shut doors to Britain amid alarm over new coronavirus strain
- Coronavirus lesson: Bangladesh foresters seek tourism curbs to save wildlife habitats