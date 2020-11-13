Five years after Paris attacks, France back on maximum alert
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Nov 2020 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2020 04:47 PM BdST
Five years after a squad of Islamist killers waged the deadliest attack during peacetime in modern-day France, Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday paid tribute to those killed, with the country once again on its highest security alert.
The jihadist suicide bombers and gunmen killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more in a series of coordinated attacks on entertainment venues on Nov. 13, 2015, in a night of bloodletting that etched a deep scar in the nation’s psyche.
Castex went first to the Stade de France, where the attack began with suicide blasts outside the stadium during a soccer match attended by then president Francois Hollande. He laid a wreath of flowers at the foot of a wall.
The assault also targeted cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall - sites which have been under a close police watch in the run-up to Friday’s anniversary.
France is reeling again from a wave of attacks since early September: a stabbing outside the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine, the beheading of a history teacher who had shown his class cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad and a deadly knife attack in a church in Nice.
“We face a double-edged threat: from outside, people sent from abroad, and a grave internal threat, people who are amongst us, our enemies within. Those threats are increasing,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told franceinfo radio.
- Biden ignores Trump to build team
- Cummings to resign by year end
- No voting system deleted or lost votes in US election
- Lawyers for woman on federal death row have COVID-19 ask for execution delay
- At least 74 drown in wreck off Libya: IOM
- Trump campaign adviser Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus
- Biden reassures allies in calls with leaders of Japan--Korea-Australia
- Hundreds of disillusioned doctors leave Lebanon
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Dec 19 in pandemic
- Arsonists torch nine buses as Dhaka-18 goes to by-election
- AL’s Habib wins Dhaka-18, Nasim’s son Joy wins Sirajganj-1 by-elections
- Jagannath University student faked her abduction: CID
- Actor Azizul Hakim goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Assam insurgent Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in blow to Paresh-led faction
- Lalmonirhat mob lynching probe finds no evidence Jewel disrespected Quran
- US Embassy resumes limited student visas for Bangladeshi applicants
- Thai hotel that put American in jail gets new label on Tripadvisor
- Biden ignores Trump to build team with eye on raging pandemic