Two migrants killed in brawl as Bosnia starts closing reception centres
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Oct 2020 07:24 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2020 07:24 PM BdST
Two migrants were killed in a brawl in northwest Bosnia as regional authorities emptied a migrant reception centre in the town of Bihac and moved hundreds to a camp 50 km (30 miles) away, police said on Thursday.
Eighteen other migrants were injured, 10 of them seriously, in the violence late on Wednesday evening involving migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to Ale Siljdedic, spokesman for the Bihac regional police. The migrants were fighting each other, not local police, he said.
Bosnia has become a key transit route for migrants and refugees from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa since European Union countries shut their borders to new arrivals in 2015. Many migrants have made their way to Bosnia's northwest hoping to slip into EU member Croatia just to the west.
There are up to 10,000 migrants in Bosnia at present, a quarter of whom sleep rough in the woods, abandoned buildings and by roadsides, keen to move on westwards from a country with few resources to provide for their essential needs.
Regional authorities in northwest Bosnia have begun closing migrant centres in towns, saying they are overcrowded and that other regions in the country should share the migrant load.
On Wednesday night, they moved 350 people from Bihac to the Lipa camp, which was already full with some 1,000 people. The newcomers were deposited outside the camp, leaving them to spend the night in the cold, said the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), which operates seven camps in Bosnia.
The EU delegation in Bosnia condemned the migrants' transfer to an emergency camp at Lipa that was already at full capacity.
"As a result, hundreds of people are left in harsh weather conditions without shelter and access to basic assistance. These irresponsible actions put lives at risk," it said in a statement.
It urged Bosnia's national authorities to intervene to prevent a humanitarian crisis from unfolding and ensure shelter for all those in need including unaccompanied minors.
- White House kills CDC plan extending cruise ships ban
- Woman dies in Delhi after gang rape
- India permits gradual reopening of schools
- Navalny blames Putin for poisoning
- Eight killed in forest fires in Ukraine
- Gaza embraces mask-wearing to fight COVID-19
- France-Turkey at odds as Karabakh fighting divides NATO
- Virus controls turn Asia into surveillance hotspot
Most Read
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Barguna judge finds Minny as guilty as the killers of her husband Refat
- AL picks Habib for Dhaka, Nasim's son Joy for Sirajganj by-polls
- Minny, five others get death over daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat
- HC orders BRAC Bank to pay Tk 1.5m to Jahalom over loan fraud debacle
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 31 amid pandemic
- Bangladeshi migrants hoping to reach EU stranded in Bosnian woods as cold sets in
- Tahmeed Ahmed to become first Bangladeshi executive director of icddr,b
- UNO Wahida moved to CRP for further treatment