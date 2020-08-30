Putin-Lukashenko plan to meet in Moscow: Kremlin
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Aug 2020 05:36 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 05:36 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko have agreed to meet in Moscow in coming weeks, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
The two leaders have not met since anti-government protests over a disputed presidential election that handed victory to Lukashenko gripped Belarus.
In a phone call on Sunday, the two men agreed they should strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooper.
