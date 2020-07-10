US coronavirus cases rise by record 60,565 in single day, deaths increasing
Published: 10 Jul 2020 08:46 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2020 08:46 AM BdST
The United States reported at least 60,565 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new record increase and the second day in a row infections have risen by at least 60,000, according to a Reuters tally.
For a third day in a row, US deaths climbed by more than 800, the highest levels seen since early June, according to the tally. Florida reported a record increase of 120 deaths and California had 136 new fatalities, not far from a record of 149 set the previous day, according to the tally.
With California, Florida and Texas recently breaking records, hopes are fading for an economic rival and US stocks closed down about 1% as investors worry another lockdown will cripple businesses.
Even outside the nation's three most populous states, cases are rising. Alabama, Montana and Wisconsin recorded their biggest one-day rise in cases ever on Thursday. Infections are increasing in 41 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.
The previous record was on Wednesday when cases rose by 60,541 in a single day.
The United States has reported more than 3.1 million cases total and over 133,000 deaths from the virus, making some Americans hesitant to return to public spaces and patronize businesses despite President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the risks.
