Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams endorses Biden for US president
Published: 12 May 2020 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 06:02 PM BdST
Former Georgia state minority leader Stacey Abrams, a possible Democratic vice presidential pick, endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden for US president on Tuesday, citing his stance on climate chance, economic recovery and voting rights.
Abrams, a rising Democratic Party star, gained a national profile in her failed bid to become Georgia's governor in 2018 and is a leading voting rights advocate in the southern state.
Biden, the former US vice president, has vowed to pick a woman to join his ticket and suggested he would consider her as a running mate.
"Vice President Biden is the leader America needs — a leader who will restore dignity, competence and compassion to the Oval Office while restoring America's moral leadership around the world," Abrams said in a statement.
She praised Biden's commitment to fighting climate change, pushing for an economic recovery for all, and protecting every American's right to vote.
"While marginalized communities struggle under Donald Trump's failed leadership and people of color face disproportionate consequences of COVID-19, Joe Biden will take no one for granted," Abrams said.
Other candidates likely being considered are Biden's former rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination, Senators Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.
Others include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has gained a high profile leading Michigan amid protests during the coronavirus outbreak and Representative Val Demings of Florida, a key battleground state.
