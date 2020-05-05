Italy to offer permits to illegal migrants for farm work in coronavirus crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 05 May 2020 11:32 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 11:32 PM BdST
Italy plans to give work permits to thousands of irregular migrants to help farms deal with the COVID-19 epidemic that has cut the flow of cheap labour from abroad, a political source said on Tuesday.
The politically sensitive move, earlier reported in Italian media, was immediately attacked by right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini, whose League party has founded its success on a strong anti-migrant platform.
Agriculture lobbies have warned Italy will have to throw away huge amounts of fruit and vegetables because there is nobody to pick them, worsening the effects of a shutdown costing the food sector 7 billion euros ($7.58 billion).
The influx of seasonal workers to help on farms has been halted by the block on travel into Italy since its outbreak came to light in February. It has so far killed more than 29,000 people.
Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese is ready to offer temporary permits to some 200,000 irregular migrants currently jobless or living in the shadow economy, to work in agriculture, the ministry source told Reuters.
The move is also intended to help in the fight against the coronavirus. "If someone falls ill we need to test them and it's difficult to do this if we don't even know their name," the source said.
Some 560,000 of the 6.2 million migrants living in Italy in 2019 were irregular, according to the most recent annual report of the Ismu Foundation, a think tank specialised in migration issues.
The regularisation will probably be included in a broader decree aimed at stimulating the economy, which the government is expected to approve later this week, the source said.
"They are working on a huge legalisation of irregular migrants ... madness, we will try to stop them in any way," League leader and former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wrote on Twitter.
($1 = 0.9232 euros)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases
- Poland's May 10 presidential election hangs in balance
- Alaska newspaper wins public service Pulitzer Prize; Reuters wins for photography
- France's early COVID-19 case may hold clues to pandemic's start
- Britain outpaces Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
- Trump administration pushing to rip global supply chains from China: officials
- Hope and worry mingle as countries relax coronavirus lockdowns
- Coronavirus survivors want answers, and China is silencing them
- As world comes to halt amid pandemic, so do migrants
- Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown
Most Read
- Shopping malls to reopen on May 10 ahead of Eid
- Bangladesh reports 786 new virus cases in record jump, death toll hits 183
- Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over virus
- Trump administration models predict near doubling of daily death toll in US by June
- Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases
- Bangladesh recruits 2,000 doctors to fight COVID-19 crisis
- Medical board to oversee historian Muntassir Mamoon's treatment for COVID-19
- Police arrest 17 JMB militants in Dhaka
- 2,200 clothing factories apply for Tk 31.5bn in coronavirus bailout loans to pay workers
- India's capital imposes 70% 'corona tax' on alcohol to deter large crowds