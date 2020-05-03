Home > World

UK had contingency plan for PM Johnson's death as he battled COVID-19

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 May 2020 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 07:21 PM BdST

The British government had a contingency plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's death as he battled COVID-19 in intensive care last month, he said in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

Johnson, 55, returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID-19. He spent 10 days in isolation in Downing Street before he was taken to London's St Thomas' Hospital where he spent three nights in intensive care.

"They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario," Johnson was quoted as saying in Sunday's edition of The Sun. "It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it."

Johnson said that during the period when he was self-isolating in Downing Street, he had resisted going to hospital.

"I was in denial because I was working and I kept doing these meetings by video-link," he said. "But I was really feeling pretty groggy ... I was feeling pretty wasted, not in an intoxicated way, but just, you know, pretty rough."

"Then I was told I had to go into St Thomas’. I said I really didn’t want to go into hospital. It didn’t seem to me to be a good move but they were pretty adamant. Looking back, they were right to force me to go."

Johnson was admitted to a ward on April 5 and given oxygen via a face mask and a tube in his nose. "I was going through litres and litres of oxygen for a long time," he said. He was moved to intensive care on April 6.

At one point, doctors discussed invasive ventilation.

"The bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe," he said. "That was when it got a bit  . . .  they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally."

"The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong ... The bloody indicators kept going in the wrong direction."

After Johnson was discharged, St Thomas' said it was glad to have cared for the prime minister, but the hospital has given no details about the gravity of his illness beyond stating that he was treated in intensive care.

Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, on Saturday announced they had named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two intensive care doctors called Nicholas who they said had saved Johnson's life.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dr Anthony Fauci attends Trump-Bel Edwards coronavirus response meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS

White House blocks Fauci from testifying

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang. REUTERS

North and South Korea exchange gunfire

India's military thank health workers

FILE PHOTO - A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel St Brides Church prior to a memorial service in London March 5, 2002. REUTERS

US journalist’s parents challenge freeing of his killers

Corona cases in Russia rise by record daily amount

Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof during a riot following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manuas, Brazil, May 2, 2020. REUTERS

Prisoners take guards hostage in Brazil's Manaus

Members of the Muslim community pray in a mosque in Marseille during an open day weekend for mosques in France, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French Muslims face shortage of burial grounds

Mosques-schools to reopen in Iran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.