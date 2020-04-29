Home > World

Russia's coronavirus case tally nears the 100,000 milestone

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Apr 2020 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 04:53 PM BdST

Russia's nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases neared the 100,000 mark on Wednesday after 5,841 new cases of the virus were registered overnight along with a record daily rise in the death toll.

Russia, the world's largest country by territory, has been on lockdown since President Vladimir Putin announced the closure of most public spaces in late March.

It this week overtook China and Iran in the number of confirmed cases. The figures mean Russia now ranks eighth worldwide for the number of confirmed cases, though it has so far recorded far fewer deaths than many of the most hard-hit countries.

The nationwide case tally now stands at 99,399, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday. It said 108 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus had died in the last 24 hours, a record daily rise. That means the official overall death toll now stands at 972 people.

Authorities began recording a sharp rise in cases this month.

Russia is now in its fifth week of a lockdown that, together with the collapse of oil prices, has put the economy on course for a 4-6% contraction, according to the central bank.

Putin, addressing the nation on television on Tuesday, said the lockdown measures would have to be rolled over for another two weeks. He warned the outbreak's peak was still ahead.

"The situation is still very difficult," said Putin. "We are facing a new and perhaps the most intense stage in countering the epidemic."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Actor Irrfan Khan dies from cancer

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds gesture as they arrive at 10 Downing Street on the morning after the general election in London, Britain, Dec 13, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson's fiancee gives birth to baby boy

A man wearing a face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, whips a spinning top at a square in Beijing, China April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

What you need to know about the virus

The owner of a tea house pours a cup of tea in this picture illustration taken April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Illustration

Virus brews trouble for tea

3 killed in Afghan suicide blast

caption: People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. April 19, 2020. REUTERS

US virus deaths surpass Vietnam War toll

Turkey's military offensive in Afrin. Globalresearch.org

Bomb blast kills 40 people in Syrian town of Afrin

FILE -- Hillary Clinton at a conference in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and a political veteran who knows firsthand what it is like to compete against President Donald Trump, threw her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, the latest party leader to make the case for returning the White House to Democratic hands in November. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

Hillary endorses Biden

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.