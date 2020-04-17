Home > World

New fires fanned by strong winds flare near Chernobyl in Ukraine

  >>  IANS/bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Apr 2020 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 04:26 PM BdST

New fires broke out in the area around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant on Thursday, fanned by heavy winds that have made it harder to put out the blaze, Ukrainian officials said.

Emergency workers managed several days ago to contain an initial bout of fires that tore through forests around the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986. Ukrainian authorities have played down any radiation risk.

The state emergency service said three new fires had broken out but were “not large-scale and not threatening”.

“The radioactive background in Kiev and the Kiev region is within normal limits,” Volodymyr Demchuk, director of the Emergency Response Department, said in a video statement.

He said more than 1,000 people were involved in trying to extinguish the fires.

Emergency workers used planes and helicopters to put out the earlier blaze this week but heavy winds prevented them from doing so on Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.

The April 26, 1986 Chernobyl disaster in then-Soviet Ukraine was triggered by a botched safety test in a reactor and sent clouds of nuclear material across much of Europe.

The plant and the abandoned nearby town of Pripyat have become a tourist draw, especially since a critically acclaimed US television miniseries about the accident aired last year.

The Chernobyl site is currently shut as part of a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A pedestrian walks in an empty commercial and office building compound in Beijing on March 19, 2020. The New York Times

China’s economy shrinks for first time in decades

US President Donald Trump answers questions about his administration's plans for

Trump unveils process to end virus shutdown

An employee of the clothing brand

El Chapo's daughter hands out coronavirus aid

Wearing a face mask and using a stick to keep his distance to help prevent coronavirus spread, a jobless man named Paul panhandles at an intersection in Falls Church, Virginia, US, April 3, 2020. Reuters

Millions unemployed in virus-ravaged US

People scan a health QR code at Wuhan's Hankou Railway Station as travel restrictions for leaving the city, the epicentre of a global coronavirus disease outbreak, are lifted. REUTERS

Wuhan revises up virus death toll by 1,290

FILE PHOTO: Staff members of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) watch large screens to monitor the movement of people on the roads, inside a

India fights to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS

Facebook to notify users engaged with harmful COVID-19 posts

India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.