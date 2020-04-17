New fires fanned by strong winds flare near Chernobyl in Ukraine
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2020 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 04:26 PM BdST
New fires broke out in the area around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant on Thursday, fanned by heavy winds that have made it harder to put out the blaze, Ukrainian officials said.
Emergency workers managed several days ago to contain an initial bout of fires that tore through forests around the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986. Ukrainian authorities have played down any radiation risk.
The state emergency service said three new fires had broken out but were “not large-scale and not threatening”.
“The radioactive background in Kiev and the Kiev region is within normal limits,” Volodymyr Demchuk, director of the Emergency Response Department, said in a video statement.
He said more than 1,000 people were involved in trying to extinguish the fires.
Emergency workers used planes and helicopters to put out the earlier blaze this week but heavy winds prevented them from doing so on Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.
The April 26, 1986 Chernobyl disaster in then-Soviet Ukraine was triggered by a botched safety test in a reactor and sent clouds of nuclear material across much of Europe.
The plant and the abandoned nearby town of Pripyat have become a tourist draw, especially since a critically acclaimed US television miniseries about the accident aired last year.
The Chernobyl site is currently shut as part of a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China’s economy shrinks, just when the world needs its punch
- China's Wuhan city revises up coronavirus death toll by 1,290
- With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums
- Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty: president
- Facebook to notify users who have engaged with harmful COVID-19 posts
- El Chapo's daughter, Mexican cartels hand out coronavirus aid
- Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
- Millions unemployed, homebuilding collapses as coronavirus ravages US economy
- Why are some S Koreans who recovered from the coronavirus testing positive again?
- Hit by sharp ad decline, India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries
Most Read
- Entire Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus: Health Directorate
- Myanmar earthquake jolts Bangladesh
- IEDCR chief Sabrina Flora in quarantine as four staffers contract coronavirus
- Minister Mozammel’s bodyguard shoots friend dead in Gazipur: police
- Army officer dies, 21 others injured as convoy truck crashes in Dhaka
- Bangladesh confirms 15 more virus deaths, 266 new cases
- Bangladesh reports 10 more virus deaths, 341 new cases
- Millions unemployed, homebuilding collapses as coronavirus ravages US economy
- Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
- India says Zoom ‘not a safe platform’ for video conferencing