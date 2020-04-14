Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 115,000
More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 115,242 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 1400 GMT on Monday.
COUNTRIES AND DEATHS CASES
TERRITORIES 115,242 1.8 million
United States 22,064 555,789
Spain 17,489 169,496
Italy 19,899 156,363
Germany 3,022 127,854
France 14,393 95,403
United Kingdom 10,612 84,279
Mainland China 3,341 82,160
Iran 4,585 73,303
Turkey 1,198 56,956
Belgium 3,903 30,589
Netherlands 2,823 26,551
Switzerland 1,118 25,516
Canada 717 24,383
Brazil 1,241 22,169
Russia 148 18,328
Portugal 535 16,934
Austria 368 13,945
Israel 110 11,235
Sweden 919 10,948
South Korea 217 10,537
Ireland 334 9,655
India 324 9,352
Japan 153 8,368
Peru 193 7,519
Ecuador 333 7,466
Chile 80 7,213
Poland 232 6,674
Romania 318 6,633
Norway 123 6,488
Australia 61 6,359
Denmark 285 6,318
Czech Republic 139 5,991
Pakistan 93 5,374
Philippines 315 4,932
Malaysia 77 4,817
Mexico 296 4,661
Indonesia 399 4,557
Saudi Arabia 59 4,462
United Arab Emirates 22 4,123
Serbia 80 3,630
Panama 87 3,400
Luxembourg 66 3,281
Qatar 7 3,231
Ukraine 93 3,102
Finland 59 3,064
Dominican Republic 173 2,967
Belarus 29 2,919
Colombia 109 2,776
Thailand 40 2,579
Singapore 8 2,532
Argentina 95 2,208
South Africa 25 2,173
Greece 98 2,114
Egypt 159 2,065
Algeria 293 1,914
Morocco 120 1,746
Iceland 8 1,701
Moldova 33 1,662
Croatia 25 1,650
Hungary 109 1,458
Iraq 76 1,352
New Zealand 5 1,349
Bahrain 6 1,348
Estonia 28 1,332
Kuwait 2 1,300
Slovenia 55 1,212
Azerbaijan 11 1,098
Lithuania 24 1,062
Armenia 14 1,039
Bosnia 39 1,030
Hong Kong 4 1,010
Kazakhstan 12 979
Uzbekistan 10 896
North Macedonia 39 854
Bangladesh 39 803
Cameroon 12 803
Slovakia 2 769
Oman 4 727
Tunisia 31 707
Bulgaria 31 676
Cuba 18 669
Afghanistan 21 665
Latvia 5 655
Andorra 29 646
Cyprus 11 633
Lebanon 20 632
Costa Rica 3 595
Ivory Coast 5 574
Ghana 8 566
Niger 12 529
Uruguay 8 512
Burkina Faso 27 497
Albania 23 467
Channel Islands 9 431
Kyrgyzstan 5 419
Honduras 25 393
Taiwan 6 393
Jordan 7 389
Réunion 0 389
Malta 3 384
Kosovo 7 362
San Marino 35 344
Bolivia 27 330
Mauritius 9 324
Nigeria 11 323
Senegal 2 291
Palestinian Territories 2 290
Montenegro 3 267
Georgia 3 266
Vietnam 0 265
Guinea 0 250
Democratic Republic of the 20 235
Congo
Isle of Man 2 232
Djibouti 2 215
Sri Lanka 7 214
Kenya 8 197
Mayotte 3 196
Faroe Islands 0 184
Venezuela 9 181
Martinique 6 157
Guatemala 5 153
Paraguay 6 147
Guadeloupe 8 143
El Salvador 6 137
Brunei 1 136
Gibraltar 0 129
Rwanda 0 126
Cambodia 0 122
Mali 12 116
Trinidad and Tobago 8 113
Madagascar 2 106
Monaco 2 93
Aruba 2 92
Liechtenstein 1 80
Togo 3 76
Ethiopia 3 74
Barbados 4 71
Republic of the Congo 5 70
Jamaica 4 69
Bermuda 4 57
Gabon 1 57
Cayman Islands 1 53
Liberia 5 50
Bahamas 8 47
Tanzania 3 46
Guyana 6 45
Zambia 2 45
Myanmar 4 41
Guinea-Bissau 1 39
Puerto Rico 2 39
Benin 2 35
Haiti 3 33
Guam 1 32
Saint Martin 2 32
Libya 1 25
Somalia 2 25
Syria 2 25
Antigua and Barbuda 2 23
Angola 2 19
Sudan 2 19
Zimbabwe 3 15
Belize 2 14
Curaçao 1 14
Botswana 1 13
Malawi 2 13
Cape Verde 1 10
Suriname 1 10
Gambia 1 9
Turks and Caicos 1 9
Mauritania 1 7
Nicaragua 1 7
TOTAL DEATHS
OUTSIDE MAINLAND 111,901
CHINA
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials
