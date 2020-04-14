Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 115,000

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 1400 GMT on Monday.

COUNTRIES AND DEATHS CASES

TERRITORIES 115,242 1.8 million

United States 22,064 555,789

Spain 17,489 169,496

Italy 19,899 156,363

Germany 3,022 127,854

France 14,393 95,403

United Kingdom 10,612 84,279

Mainland China 3,341 82,160

Iran 4,585 73,303

Turkey 1,198 56,956

Belgium 3,903 30,589

Netherlands 2,823 26,551

Switzerland 1,118 25,516

Canada 717 24,383

Brazil 1,241 22,169

Russia 148 18,328

Portugal 535 16,934

Austria 368 13,945

Israel 110 11,235

Sweden 919 10,948

South Korea 217 10,537

Ireland 334 9,655

India 324 9,352

Japan 153 8,368

Peru 193 7,519

Ecuador 333 7,466

Chile 80 7,213

Poland 232 6,674

Romania 318 6,633

Norway 123 6,488

Australia 61 6,359

Denmark 285 6,318

Czech Republic 139 5,991

Pakistan 93 5,374

Philippines 315 4,932

Malaysia 77 4,817

Mexico 296 4,661

Indonesia 399 4,557

Saudi Arabia 59 4,462

United Arab Emirates 22 4,123

Serbia 80 3,630

Panama 87 3,400

Luxembourg 66 3,281

Qatar 7 3,231

Ukraine 93 3,102

Finland 59 3,064

Dominican Republic 173 2,967

Belarus 29 2,919

Colombia 109 2,776

Thailand 40 2,579

Singapore 8 2,532

Argentina 95 2,208

South Africa 25 2,173

Greece 98 2,114

Egypt 159 2,065

Algeria 293 1,914

Morocco 120 1,746

Iceland 8 1,701

Moldova 33 1,662

Croatia 25 1,650

Hungary 109 1,458

Iraq 76 1,352

New Zealand 5 1,349

Bahrain 6 1,348

Estonia 28 1,332

Kuwait 2 1,300

Slovenia 55 1,212

Azerbaijan 11 1,098

Lithuania 24 1,062

Armenia 14 1,039

Bosnia 39 1,030

Hong Kong 4 1,010

Kazakhstan 12 979

Uzbekistan 10 896

North Macedonia 39 854

Bangladesh 39 803

Cameroon 12 803

Slovakia 2 769

Oman 4 727

Tunisia 31 707

Bulgaria 31 676

Cuba 18 669

Afghanistan 21 665

Latvia 5 655

Andorra 29 646

Cyprus 11 633

Lebanon 20 632

Costa Rica 3 595

Ivory Coast 5 574

Ghana 8 566

Niger 12 529

Uruguay 8 512

Burkina Faso 27 497

Albania 23 467

Channel Islands 9 431

Kyrgyzstan 5 419

Honduras 25 393

Taiwan 6 393

Jordan 7 389

Réunion 0 389

Malta 3 384

Kosovo 7 362

San Marino 35 344

Bolivia 27 330

Mauritius 9 324

Nigeria 11 323

Senegal 2 291

Palestinian Territories 2 290

Montenegro 3 267

Georgia 3 266

Vietnam 0 265

Guinea 0 250

Democratic Republic of the 20 235

Congo

Isle of Man 2 232

Djibouti 2 215

Sri Lanka 7 214

Kenya 8 197

Mayotte 3 196

Faroe Islands 0 184

Venezuela 9 181

Martinique 6 157

Guatemala 5 153

Paraguay 6 147

Guadeloupe 8 143

El Salvador 6 137

Brunei 1 136

Gibraltar 0 129

Rwanda 0 126

Cambodia 0 122

Mali 12 116

Trinidad and Tobago 8 113

Madagascar 2 106

Monaco 2 93

Aruba 2 92

Liechtenstein 1 80

Togo 3 76

Ethiopia 3 74

Barbados 4 71

Republic of the Congo 5 70

Jamaica 4 69

Bermuda 4 57

Gabon 1 57

Cayman Islands 1 53

Liberia 5 50

Bahamas 8 47

Tanzania 3 46

Guyana 6 45

Zambia 2 45

Myanmar 4 41

Guinea-Bissau 1 39

Puerto Rico 2 39

Benin 2 35

Haiti 3 33

Guam 1 32

Saint Martin 2 32

Libya 1 25

Somalia 2 25

Syria 2 25

Antigua and Barbuda 2 23

Angola 2 19

Sudan 2 19

Zimbabwe 3 15

Belize 2 14

Curaçao 1 14

Botswana 1 13

Malawi 2 13

Cape Verde 1 10

Suriname 1 10

Gambia 1 9

Turks and Caicos 1 9

Mauritania 1 7

Nicaragua 1 7

TOTAL DEATHS

OUTSIDE MAINLAND 111,901

CHINA

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials