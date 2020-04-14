Home > World

Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 115,000

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Apr 2020 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 12:30 AM BdST

More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 115,242 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 1400 GMT on Monday.

COUNTRIES AND                  DEATHS     CASES

TERRITORIES                          115,242      1.8 million

United States                              22,064     555,789

 Spain                               17,489     169,496

 Italy                               19,899     156,363

 Germany                              3,022     127,854

 France                              14,393      95,403

 United Kingdom                      10,612      84,279

 Mainland China                       3,341      82,160

 Iran                                 4,585      73,303

 Turkey                               1,198      56,956

 Belgium                              3,903      30,589

 Netherlands                          2,823      26,551

 Switzerland                          1,118      25,516

 Canada                                 717      24,383

 Brazil                               1,241      22,169

 Russia                                 148      18,328

 Portugal                               535      16,934

 Austria                                368      13,945

 Israel                                 110      11,235

 Sweden                                 919      10,948

 South Korea                            217      10,537

 Ireland                                334       9,655

 India                                  324       9,352

 Japan                                  153       8,368

 Peru                                   193       7,519

 Ecuador                                333       7,466

 Chile                                   80       7,213

 Poland                                 232       6,674

 Romania                                318       6,633

 Norway                                 123       6,488

 Australia                               61       6,359

 Denmark                                285       6,318

 Czech Republic                         139       5,991

 Pakistan                                93       5,374

 Philippines                            315       4,932

 Malaysia                                77       4,817

 Mexico                                 296       4,661

 Indonesia                              399       4,557

 Saudi Arabia                            59       4,462

 United Arab Emirates                    22       4,123

 Serbia                                  80       3,630

 Panama                                  87       3,400

 Luxembourg                              66       3,281

 Qatar                                    7       3,231

 Ukraine                                 93       3,102

 Finland                                 59       3,064

 Dominican Republic                     173       2,967

 Belarus                                 29       2,919

 Colombia                               109       2,776

 Thailand                                40       2,579

 Singapore                                8       2,532

 Argentina                               95       2,208

 South Africa                            25       2,173

 Greece                                  98       2,114

 Egypt                                  159       2,065

 Algeria                                293       1,914

 Morocco                                120       1,746

 Iceland                                  8       1,701

 Moldova                                 33       1,662

 Croatia                                 25       1,650

 Hungary                                109       1,458

 Iraq                                    76       1,352

 New Zealand                              5       1,349

 Bahrain                                  6       1,348

 Estonia                                 28       1,332

 Kuwait                                   2       1,300

 Slovenia                                55       1,212

 Azerbaijan                              11       1,098

 Lithuania                               24       1,062

 Armenia                                 14       1,039

 Bosnia                                  39       1,030

 Hong Kong                                4       1,010

 Kazakhstan                              12         979

 Uzbekistan                              10         896

 North Macedonia                         39         854

 Bangladesh                              39         803

 Cameroon                                12         803

 Slovakia                                 2         769

 Oman                                     4         727

 Tunisia                                 31         707

 Bulgaria                                31         676

 Cuba                                    18         669

 Afghanistan                             21         665

 Latvia                                   5         655

 Andorra                                 29         646

 Cyprus                                  11         633

 Lebanon                                 20         632

 Costa Rica                               3         595

 Ivory Coast                              5         574

 Ghana                                    8         566

 Niger                                   12         529

 Uruguay                                  8         512

 Burkina Faso                            27         497

 Albania                                 23         467

 Channel Islands                          9         431

 Kyrgyzstan                               5         419

 Honduras                                25         393

 Taiwan                                   6         393

 Jordan                                   7         389

 Réunion                                  0         389

 Malta                                    3         384

 Kosovo                                   7         362

 San Marino                              35         344

 Bolivia                                 27         330

 Mauritius                                9         324

 Nigeria                                 11         323

 Senegal                                  2         291

 Palestinian Territories                  2         290

 Montenegro                               3         267

 Georgia                                  3         266

 Vietnam                                  0         265

 Guinea                                   0         250

 Democratic Republic of the              20         235

 Congo                                     

 Isle of Man                              2         232

 Djibouti                                 2         215

 Sri Lanka                                7         214

 Kenya                                    8         197

 Mayotte                                  3         196

 Faroe Islands                            0         184

 Venezuela                                9         181

 Martinique                               6         157

 Guatemala                                5         153

 Paraguay                                 6         147

 Guadeloupe                               8         143

 El Salvador                              6         137

 Brunei                                   1         136

 Gibraltar                                0         129

 Rwanda                                   0         126

 Cambodia                                 0         122

 Mali                                    12         116

 Trinidad and Tobago                      8         113

 Madagascar                               2         106

 Monaco                                   2          93

 Aruba                                    2          92

 Liechtenstein                            1          80

 Togo                                     3          76

 Ethiopia                                 3          74

 Barbados                                 4          71

 Republic of the Congo                    5          70

 Jamaica                                  4          69

 Bermuda                                  4          57

 Gabon                                    1          57

 Cayman Islands                           1          53

 Liberia                                  5          50

 Bahamas                                  8          47

 Tanzania                                 3          46

 Guyana                                   6          45

 Zambia                                   2          45

 Myanmar                                  4          41

 Guinea-Bissau                            1          39

 Puerto Rico                              2          39

 Benin                                    2          35

 Haiti                                    3          33

 Guam                                     1          32

 Saint Martin                             2          32

 Libya                                    1          25

 Somalia                                  2          25

 Syria                                    2          25

 Antigua and Barbuda                      2          23

 Angola                                   2          19

 Sudan                                    2          19

 Zimbabwe                                 3          15

 Belize                                   2          14

 Curaçao                                  1          14

 Botswana                                 1          13

 Malawi                                   2          13

 Cape Verde                               1          10

 Suriname                                 1          10

 Gambia                                   1           9

 Turks and Caicos                         1           9

 Mauritania                               1           7

 Nicaragua                                1           7

TOTAL DEATHS

OUTSIDE MAINLAND         111,901          

 CHINA             

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.