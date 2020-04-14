Home > World

Forest fire around defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant put out, Ukraine government says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Apr 2020 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 05:20 PM BdST

A huge blaze that tore through forests around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant has been put out, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday, saying hundreds of emergency workers had used planes and helicopters to douse the flames.

Environmental activists had warned on Monday that the fire, near the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986, posed a radiation risk.

Chernobyl tour operator Yaroslav Yemelianenko, writing on Facebook, had described the situation as critical, saying the fire had reached the abandoned city of Pripyat, two kilometres from where “the most highly active radiation waste of the whole Chernobyl zone is located”.

But Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday that though they had registered short-term spikes in Caesium-137 particles in the Kiev area to the south of the plant, radiation levels remained within normal limits overall and did not require additional protection measures.

“There is no open fire,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement. It added that there was “a slight smouldering of the forest floor” however.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has promised transparency on the issue and will meet the head of the emergency services later on Tuesday. “Society must know the truth and be safe,” he said in a statement late on Monday.

The fire, one of several which followed unusually dry weather, began on April 3 in the western part of the exclusion zone and spread to nearby forests.

Police say they have identified a 27-year old local resident who they accuse of deliberately starting the blaze.

It remains unclear if the person, who has reportedly confessed to starting a number of fires “for fun”, is partly or fully responsible.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dr Andre Kalil, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in his office in Omaha, Neb, March 5, 2020. Kalil is a principal investigator of a major trial of a drug to treat Covid-19. (Tim Gruber/The New York Times)

The search for a proven coronavirus treatment

A health worker in a protective gear takes a blood sample from a woman at the makeshift rapid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Lalitpur, Nepal Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus cases top 1.92m

An Iraqi doctor shows a locally made testing component for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as it's produced by a group of researchers from Basra University, in Basra. REUTERS

Stigma prevents Iraq to fight virus

Workers are seen inside the Lusail stadium which is under construction for the upcoming 2022 Fifa soccer World Cup during a stadium tour in Doha, Qatar, December 20, 2019. REUTERS

Persian Gulf migrants terrified with coronavirus

A health worker in a protective gear takes a blood sample from a woman at the makeshift rapid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Lalitpur, Nepal Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus cases top 1.92m

Dr Ryan Padgett, left, with Dr Samuel Youssef, one of the doctors who treated him while he was sick with the coronavirus. THE NEW YORK TIMES

Meet the doctor who nearly died from coronavirus

A health worker in a protective gear takes a blood sample from a woman at the makeshift rapid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Lalitpur, Nepal Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

What you need to know about the virus right now

Junior students wait in line as they practice social distancing on the first day of returning to school following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, at a secondary school in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China April 13, 2020. REUTERS

Russian border becomes China’s frontline in fighting virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.