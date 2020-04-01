Home > World

Saudi Arabia tells Muslims to put Hajj plans on hold amid coronavirus crisis

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Apr 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 12:26 PM BdST

Previous Next
Saudi Arabia has asked Muslim pilgrims to wait until there is more clarity about the coronavirus pandemic before planning to attend the annual Hajj, Al Jazeera reports.

The Minister for Hajj and Umrah made the call on state TV on Tuesday, it said.

Earlier, the kingdom suspended the year-round Umrah pilgrimage over fears of the new coronavirus spreading to Islam's holiest cities in an unprecedented move that cast doubts over the annual Hajj.

Some 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world usually flock to the cities of Makkah and Madinah for the week-long ritual scheduled to begin in late July. The pilgrimage is also a significant source of income for the kingdom.

"Saudi Arabia is fully ready to serve pilgrims and Umrah seekers," Minister Mohammed Saleh Benten told the state-run Al-Ekhbariya television.

"But under the current circumstances, as we are talking about the global pandemic, the kingdom is keen to protect the health of Muslims and citizens and so we have asked our brother Muslims in all countries to wait before doing [Hajj] contracts until the situation is clear."

Saudi Arabia has also halted all international passenger flights indefinitely and last week blocked entry and exit to several cities, including Mecca and Medina.

FILE PHOTO: Muslim pilgrims wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, as they pray at Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2020. REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Muslim pilgrims wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, as they pray at Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2020. REUTERS

Pilgrimage is big business for Saudi Arabia and the backbone of plans to expand visitor numbers under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious economic reform agenda.

Cancelling the Hajj would be unprecedented in modern times, but curbing attendance from high-risk areas has happened before, including in recent years during the Ebola outbreak.

To date, the kingdom has reported just over 1,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths. Globally, more than 825,000 people have been infected with over 40,000 deaths recorded.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A worker inspects part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 31, 2020. REUTERS

US death toll spirals amid rush to build field hospitals

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, US, March 30, 2020. Reuters

US COVID-19 death toll exceeds China’s

A home veterinarian examines a cat during the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS

Pet cat tests positive for virus in HK

iders on the New York subway, March 23, 2020. The New York 

Braving subway as they can't afford to quarantine

A worker wearing protective garments sanitises the Duomo square, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in central Milan, Italy March 31, 2020. Reuters

No let-up in Italy COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO

India cracksdown on group emerging as corona cluster

MLK Memorial Chapel funeral home in Albany, Georgia on Friday, Mar 27, 2020. This rural county in southwest Georgia, 40 miles from the nearest interstate, is now one of the most intense clusters of coronavirus anywhere in the country. The New York Times

Virus at a funeral

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.