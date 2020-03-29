Home > World

German minister in home state of financial centre dies by suicide amid coronavirus crisis

Published: 29 Mar 2020 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 08:35 PM BdST

The finance minister of the regional state of Germany’s financial centre Frankfurt has died by suicide amid the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged global economy.

Thomas Schaefer, who had led the finance ministry of Hesse for almost ten years, was found dead next to train tracks near Frankfurt, according to a police investigation, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Police and the public prosecutor’s office confirmed the news of Schaefer’s death in a joint statement on Saturday, according to the report.

They gave no information on the motive, but said they reached the conclusion he had committed suicide from “extensive crime scene work, the questioning of numerous witnesses, the situation on site and the technical and forensic evaluations and investigations.”

State broadcaster Duetsche Welle, citing local media reports, said he had left a “note that referenced his reasons for taking the step”.

Schaefer had "considerable worries" over COVID-19, DW said.

Schaefer, 54, had been widely expected to succeed Hesse’s prime minister, Volker Bouffier, if Bouffier decided not to stand for re-election in 2023.

Bouffier said in a separate statement: “We are all shocked and can hardly believe that Thomas Schaefer died so suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Regional broadcaster Hessenschau said Bouffier was due to make a public statement on Sunday.

