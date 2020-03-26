Home > World

Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 21,200

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Mar 2020 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 04:21 PM BdST

More than 470,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 21,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories outside China.

Italy recorded the most in the latest daily figures, with over 680 deaths.

The United States has taken over from Italy as the country reporting the most new cases. It now accounts for roughly a third of all new cases reported in the past day, with almost 15,000 infections, and over 260 new deaths, taking its total toll to over 67,800 cases.

The disease has killed more than 900 people in the United States and the death toll is expected to surpass 1,000 soon. Many of the infections are concentrated in New York state, which has reported over 20,000 cases and around 280 deaths.

