Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 21,200
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Mar 2020 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 04:21 PM BdST
More than 470,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 21,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories outside China.
Italy recorded the most in the latest daily figures, with over 680 deaths.
The United States has taken over from Italy as the country reporting the most new cases. It now accounts for roughly a third of all new cases reported in the past day, with almost 15,000 infections, and over 260 new deaths, taking its total toll to over 67,800 cases.
The disease has killed more than 900 people in the United States and the death toll is expected to surpass 1,000 soon. Many of the infections are concentrated in New York state, which has reported over 20,000 cases and around 280 deaths.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- World food security at risk as exporters curb sales, importers buy more
- Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says
- Half of world population under coronavirus restrictions; global death toll tops 21,000
- Man pleads guilty to New Zealand mosque massacre
- Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of second wave of coronavirus
- Turkey indicts 20 Saudis in Khashoggi’s killing
- Trapped at sea by COVID-19 lockdowns, crew members plead for help
- Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus
- Former FBI agent Levinson believed to have died in Iran custody, family says
- UK deaths from coronavirus outbreak rise to 463 as of March 25
Most Read
- Khaleda, freed by Hasina, goes into quarantine at Gulshan home
- Hasina announces Tk 50bn in virus fund for worker wages
- What to expect from Hasina’s address to nation?
- Hasina says saving lives from COVID-19 is her government’s top priority
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to stay at home, stay united to win coronavirus 'war'
- Bangladesh rolls back order asking doctors to treat COVID-19 cases without protective gear
- Lazz Pharma fined for stockpiling sanitser, charging high amid virus outbreak
- NZ mosque shooter switches to guilty plea in surprise move
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39