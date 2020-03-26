Home > World

Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says

Published: 26 Mar 2020 02:06 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 02:06 PM BdST

Britain on Thursday said Prince Charles, who has coronavirus, did not jump the queue for a test because his symptoms and condition met the criteria.

Charles tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week but is in good health and is now self-isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms, Clarence House said.

When asked why the heir to the British throne had a test while millions of frontline health workers have not, Britain's junior health minister, Edward Argar, said: "My understanding is that his symptoms, his condition, met that criteria."

"The Prince of Wales didn't jump the queue," Argar told Sky news.

