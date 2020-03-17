Home > World

Coronavirus deaths cross 7,100 worldwide

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Mar 2020 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 12:25 PM BdST

More than 182,260 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 7,165 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections outside China have been reported by 161 countries.

A tally of confirmed US coronavirus cases has multiplied in recent weeks, now surpassing 4,300, and at least 80 people in the United States have died of the respiratory virus.

The White House, under pressure to escalate national action to combat the coronavirus, urged Americans on Wednesday to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and called for closing bars, restaurants and other venues in states where local virus transmission exists.

President Donald Trump's administration and leading Republicans urged the Senate on Monday to swiftly back a House-passed coronavirus aid plan and seriously consider massive new economic stimulus legislation that was still under development.

Ohio will postpone its presidential nominating election planned for Tuesday, despite a judge's refusal to endorse a postponement.

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents on Monday.

Countries around Latin America tightened restrictions on Monday to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, with Peru putting military personnel on the streets, Costa Rica and Colombia closing their borders and other countries ordering curfews.

Venezuela will implement a nationwide quarantine after detecting 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, President Nicolas Maduro said, adding that the total number of cases in the South American country had risen to 33.

Mexico's health ministry said on Monday that confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the country have risen to 82 from 53 a day earlier.

Brazil approved steps aimed at maintaining the flow of credit in the economy and expanding banks' lending capacity.

Peru's government deployed masked military personnel to block major roads in Lima. EUROPE

In Italy, there were 368 new deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday, easily the biggest daily toll recorded in any country, including China. However, the virus may be slowing in Italy's worst hit region, Lombardy.

Italy on Monday adopted an emergency decree worth 25 billion euros ($28 billion) to support an already weak economy battered by the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals. In France the virus has killed 148 people and infected more than 6,600.

Stock market regulators in the two European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, Italy and Spain, on Monday imposed bans on short-selling.

Spain said a state of emergency will have to be extended beyond an initial 15-day period, and that it was considering closing borders.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A nearly empty street in Rome, March 13, 2020. The New York Times

Italy’s coronavirus victims face death alone

People gather in Ipanema beach after authorities announced measures on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 16, 2020. REUTERS

'Hundreds' of inmates escape Brazil jails

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen addresses the nation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on a mobile screen in this illustration picture taken March 16, 2020. REUTERS

France imposes lockdown to combat virus

Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy March 16, 2020. REUTERS

Italian doctors’ lies to virus patients

An empty Bourbon St bar is pictured in New Orleans, Louisiana, US Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

US govt ramps up drive to curb coronavirus

Inside Mehanata Bulgarian Bar in New York, Mar 13, 2020. The start of the weekend among the bars and clubs of Manhattan’s Lower East Side looked — and felt — more as if the end of one. The New York Times

Coronavirus mutes one of NY's rowdiest nightlife areas

Empty terraces are seen in Rotterdam, where restaurants and bars have closed their doors in response to a rapidly expanding of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 16, 2020. REUTERS

'It's okay to feel scared'

Passengers arrive at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, March 15, 2020. The New York Times

Airports reel with new coronavirus screening

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.