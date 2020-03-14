New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
People from small South Pacific island countries, which currently have no reported cases, will be exempted, Ardern said in a news conference. New Zealand has a large South Pacific islander population.
All cruise ships will also be told not to come to New Zealand until June 30, she said.
Ardern said these were “far-reaching and unprecedented” measures to tackle a global pandemic. New Zealand has six confirmed cases and has not recorded any deaths.
