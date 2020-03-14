Home > World

New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Mar 2020 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 07:16 PM BdST

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

People from small South Pacific island countries, which currently have no reported cases, will be exempted, Ardern said in a news conference. New Zealand has a large South Pacific islander population.

All cruise ships will also be told not to come to New Zealand until June 30, she said.

Ardern said these were “far-reaching and unprecedented” measures to tackle a global pandemic. New Zealand has six confirmed cases and has not recorded any deaths.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil

President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla, Mar 7, 2020. There is rising concern that Trump and members of his staff and cabinet might have been exposed to the coronavirus in meetings with different officials from overseas, including with Bolsonaro’s aide. The New York Times

Fears rise for world leaders as officials catch virus

A two-picture combo of undated handout photos shows Deng Danjing, left, and Xia Sisi. The young medical professionals, who worked long hours on the front lines in Wuhan, first came down with fevers. Within weeks, both were in hospital beds, hooked up to IVs or oxygen machines. The New York Times

Two women fell sick. Only one recovered

US President Donald Trump pauses during a news conference where he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, March 13, 2020. REUTERS

Trump says he will be tested for coronavirus

Travellers at Kings Cross rail station in London on Friday, Mar 13, 2020. The New York Times

As Europe shuts down, UK takes a different approach

US President Donald Trump declares the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency as Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar listen during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, March 13, 2020. Reuters

Trump declares national emergency

A woman who was kidnapped by Boko Haram and recruited as a bomber at an abandoned building at a camp for displaced people in Konduga, Nigeria, Aug 20, 2019. Hundreds of women in Nigeria have been recruited by Boko Haram as suicide bombers, but some managed to outsmart the terrorist group. The New York Times

They ordered her to be a suicide bomber

A worker wearing a protective mask takes part in disinfecting a public bus, amid coronavirus fears, in New Delhi. REUTERS

India reports second death from coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.