Afghanistan identifies first confirmed coronavirus patient

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Feb 2020 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 01:57 PM BdST

Afghanistan's minister of public health said on Monday the country had identified its first case of coronavirus.

Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, told a press conference in Kabul one of three suspected cases had been confirmed in the Western province of Herat.

He announced a state of emergency in the province, which borders Iran where dozens of cases of the disease have been confirmed and eight people have died.

