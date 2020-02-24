Afghanistan identifies first confirmed coronavirus patient
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2020 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 01:57 PM BdST
Afghanistan's minister of public health said on Monday the country had identified its first case of coronavirus.
Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, told a press conference in Kabul one of three suspected cases had been confirmed in the Western province of Herat.
He announced a state of emergency in the province, which borders Iran where dozens of cases of the disease have been confirmed and eight people have died.
