Trump thanks Cambodia over ship in rare message to China-ally
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2020 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 11:51 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump has thanked Cambodia for taking in the castaway cruise ship MS Westerdam in a rare message to a country that is one of China’s closest allies and has often been at odds with Washington.
Five countries turned away the Westerdam, worried its passengers could be carrying the coronavirus despite it having no known cases before Cambodia’s authoritarian prime minister, Hun Sen, agreed the passengers could disembark there.
“Thank you to the beautiful country of Cambodia for accepting the @CarnivalCruise ship Westerdam into your port. The United States will remember your courtesy,” Trump tweeted late on Friday.
The Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp. unit Holland America Inc, docked in the port of Sihanoukville on Thursday after being shunned for two weeks. Its 1,455 passengers began to disembark on Friday to head home.
The passengers were tested regularly on the ship and Cambodia also tested 20 once it docked. None were found to have the new coronavirus that has killed more than 1,500 people, the vast majority in China.
Hun Sen has often sparred with the United States over its accusations of human rights abuses and its condemnation of a crackdown on the opposition since 2017.
He has brought Cambodia much closer to China, which has provided billions of dollars in aid and in loans for infrastructure projects as well as standing by Cambodia in the face of Western criticism.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump thanks Cambodia over ship in rare message to China-ally
- Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti is found guilty in Nike extortion case
- US, Taliban reach violence reduction pact that could lead to US withdrawal
- China sees 2,641 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths, as it struggles to slow spread
- Beijing tightens quarantine rules in coronavirus battle
- US blacklists Sri Lankan army commander, cites killings, abuses
- After first death, Japan pledges more containment effort; cases increase
- China expands chaotic dragnet in coronavirus crackdown
- China reports 5,000 new coronavirus cases, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia
- As passenger angst grows, Japan to let some off ship, but fewer than hoped
Most Read
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- Five drown as boat sinks on Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Woman, 2 children found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- Iran says it will strike US and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'
- Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- China reports 5,000 new coronavirus cases, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia
- Iran’s economy is bleak. Its stock market is soaring
- China expands chaotic dragnet in coronavirus crackdown