Home > World

Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 175, including quarantine officer

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Feb 2020 11:19 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 11:19 AM BdST

Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan as well as one quarantine officer, bringing the total to 175, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Diamond Princess was placed in quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus. The epidemic originated in mainland China, where more than 1,100 people have now died from the virus.

About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670.

The ministry said tests are being conducted for others who are deemed to need them and it will announce the results later.

The UK-flagged Diamond Princess is managed by Princess Cruise Lines, one of the world’s largest cruise lines and a unit of Carnival Corp.

Kyodo news agency, citing the health ministry, said that of the 39 cases, 10 were crew and 29 were passengers.

Ten were Japanese nationals and the others were from 11 countries including the United States and China. Four were in serious condition, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The quarantine officer had been handing out questionnaires checking the health of passengers and crew since Feb 3, and had been following rules that require wearing a mask and gloves but not a full protective suit, according to the Nikkei business daily, quoting the health ministry.

“It’s terrible about the quarantine officer. I wonder if they (the officer) are from the first batch that came aboard,” one 43-year-old passenger on the ship told Reuters, declining to be identified.

“The ones who came to our room to do the initial screening had gloves and surgical masks, while the ones who came to do the actual virus test also had full gowns and full face masks.”

A health ministry official had no immediate comment, but Nikkei said the ministry was checking into the officer’s contacts with colleagues and family members.

“There are lots of ways to get infected even if you’re wearing a mask. Hand hygiene, touching the mask and then not washing hands, wearing a mask but touching your eyes with contaminated hands ... It happens,” said David Fisman, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto.

“Personal protective items reduce risk, they don’t eliminate it,” he said.

The government was considering allowing elderly and those with chronic illnesses to disembark before the Feb. 19 target date for ending the quarantine, some media reported, but added it would take time to figure out where they could be sent.

As of last week, about 80% of the passengers were aged 60 or over, with 215 in their 80s and 11 in the 90s, the English-language Japan Times newspaper reported.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wear face masks at the Central MTR station in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. The New York Times

WHO names Coronavirus COVID-19

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a plenary session at a regional summit in Bangkok, Thailand Nov 2, 2019. REUTERS

Philippines terminates US troop pact

A worker is seen inside a convenience store following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Feb 11, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus cases lowest since Jan 31 in Hubei

A worker sprays disinfectant at the Beijing West railway station in an effort to protect against the coronavirus on Monday, Feb 10, 2020. The New York Times

Pakistan tells its citizens to stay in China

A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus No. one public enemy: WHO

Lawyers carrying placards and banners shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Ahmedabad, India, Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

BJP routed in Delhi election

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, US, Sep 24, 2019. REUTERS

Would sign Indian trade pact if it was right: Trump

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks next to Michael J Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, during a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 29, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus outbreak poses a ‘grave threat’: WHO

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.