Home > World

‘Wash your hands’: Tokyo governor to residents ahead of Olympics as coronavirus spreads

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Feb 2020 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 11:46 AM BdST

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike called on residents on Sunday to wash their hands and wear surgical masks to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus which has infected thousands around the world as the city prepares to host the 2020 Olympics.

"This is one of the things I'm very worried about," said Koike on the sidelines of an opening ceremony for a 15,000-seat gymnasium in eastern Tokyo that will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions this summer.

Japan on Saturday stepped up its response to the epidemic, classifying the coronavirus as a "designated infectious disease," allowing compulsory hospitalisation and the use of public funds for treatment, among other measures.

Koike said she was now working with local and national authorities on how to monitor the virus and to implement measures against its spread to protect the city's residents.

"I would like you to wash your hands and fingers properly, and wear masks to protect yourselves. There are many ways to do it, but I'd like you to start yourselves with such small steps to control it," said Koike.

The outbreak originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan prompted organisers to cancel Olympics qualifying events slated to take place in China such as boxing and badminton.

"Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of our plans to host a safe and secure games," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement responding to recent enquiries about the issue, pledging collaboration with authorities.

Casting a shadow over the opening was an announcement by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which on Friday said it could remove wheelchair basketball from the games if its global body does not improve its athlete classification process.

The IPC said the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) defined "eligible impairments" differently to the mandatory list agreed on by the IPC's general assembly.

"It's a very popular discipline," said Koike, calling on the parties involved to make an effort to resolve the impasse through discussions.

The Ariake Arena opening ceremony featured a presentation by Japan's volleyball and wheelchair basketball teams. It boasts rich wooden panelling and a concave roof to reduce indoor space to save on air conditioning and lightning.

It is also designed to be accessible to the elderly, people with impairments, parents with young children and those with guide dogs, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mexican students wear protective masks upon their arrival at the Del Bajio International Airport, after the Guanajuato state government arranged the return from China for Mexican students due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Silao, Mexico Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus:  Uber suspends 240 accounts in Mexico

US President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Plenary Session at the NATO summit in Watford, near London, Britain, Dec 4, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Trump, Trudeau discuss coronavirus in phone call

A passenger in a protective mask uses her phone at Rome's Fiumicino airport, after first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Italy, Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

US confirms 8th case of coronavirus

A person wearing a surgical mask is seen on the balcony at a hospital in the remote Spanish island of La Gomera where the first case of novel coronavirus in the country has been confirmed, in La Gomera, Spain Feb 1, 2020. REUTERS

UK withdraws some staff from China embassy

Travelers at John F Kennedy International Airport, which is served by Delta, in New York on Friday, Jan 31, 2020. In reaction to the novel coronavirus that was deemed a public health emergency by the World Health Organization, the Trump administration will put into place temporary travel restrictions that will bar entry into the United States by any foreign national who has traveled to China in the past 14 days, administration officials announced on Friday. (Johnny Milano/The New York Times)

Coronavirus: How bad will it get?

Tourists wear protective masks while visiting Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi, Vietnam Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Vietnam bans all flights to and from China

A sign is posted on a medical supply store that says surgical and N95 masks are already out of stock, in Manila, Philippines, Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

Philippines reports first coronavirus death

Anti-eviction graffiti on buildings in the Prenzlauer Berg neighbourhood of Berlin, Nov 30, 2019. The New York Times

Berlin passes law to freeze rents for 5 years

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.