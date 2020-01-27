US military plane crashes in Afghanistan, Taliban claims responsibility
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2020 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 10:47 PM BdST
A plane which US officials described as a small US military aircraft crashed in a Taliban-controlled area of central Afghanistan on Monday, and the insurgent group claimed to have brought it down.
on the condition of anonymity, said there were no indications so far that the plane had been brought down by enemy activity. One of the officials said there were believed to be fewer than 10 people on board.
Pictures and a video on social media purportedly from the crash site showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft.
Senior Afghan officials told Reuters the authorities had rushed local personnel to locate and identify the wreckage, in a mountainous area partly controlled by the Taliban. Reuters journalists filmed Afghan soldiers heading toward the snow-covered mountains where the plane crashed in Ghazni province.
“The plane which was on an intelligence mission, was brought down in Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban in a statement.
Mujahid did not say how fighters had brought the plane down. He said the crew on board included high ranking US officers. A senior defense official denied that senior American officers were involved.
The Taliban control large parts of Ghazni province. The militant group, which has been waging a war against U.S.- led forces since 2001, often exaggerates enemy casualty figures.
Civilian airline Ariana Afghan Airlines denied initial reports that it was the owner of the plane.
“It does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today, from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi, are safe,” its acting CEO, Mirwais Mirzakwal, told Reuters.
Two officials from Ghazni province said the crashed aircraft appeared to belong to a foreign company.
“There is no exact information on casualties and the name of the airline,” Ghazni provincial governor Wahidullah Kaleemzai told private broadcaster Tolo News earlier on Monday.
Dozens of private entities operate planes and helicopters across Afghanistan to move military contractors and aid.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four months after 'Howdy, Modi!', some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law
- Two more missing after Turkey quake kills 39
- Ariana Airlines plane crashes in central Afghan province: official
- Spain to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan area: foreign minister
- Iran's Rouhani calls for unity, accuses Trump of exploiting rift
- China allots nearly $9bn to contain spread of virus
- Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders this week
- Malaysia temporarily bans Chinese visitors from Hubei to curb virus spread
- China extends holiday, businesses shut as virus toll rises to 81
- Japan to arrange charter flight for Japanese in Wuhan as early as Tuesday
Most Read
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, daughter and three others killed in helicopter crash
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- China allots nearly $9bn to contain spread of virus
- Death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 80 in China