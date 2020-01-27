Home > World

Spain to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan area: foreign minister

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Jan 2020 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 04:30 PM BdST

The Spanish government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from the Wuhan area of China amid concerns over coronavirus, Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.

“We’re working ... with our consulate in Beijing, and officials in China and the European Union to repatriate around 20 Spaniards in Wuhan, Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus. We will continue to update on any advances,” Gonzalez Laya wrote on Twitter.

She did not provide further details.

The British Foreign Office said on Monday that it was working to offer British nationals in Hubei province an option to leave, one day after France said it expected to evacuate hundreds of its 800 citizens from the area.

“French citizens will be repatriated by airplane to France, with the agreement of Chinese authorities. This will take place midweek,” French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told reporters on Sunday. Evacuees will have to spend 14 days in quarantine to avoid spreading the virus in France.

The US State Department said on Sunday it would evacuate personnel from its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private US citizens.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, has killed 81 people in China so far and infected more than 2,750 globally, most of them in China.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wearing masks shop at a supermarket on the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 26, 2020. REUTERS

Australia confirms fifth coronavirus case

A man wearing a face mask looks at a board at a bus stop, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China Jan 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Coronavirus death toll hits 81 in China

Passengers wearing masks are seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia, Jan 27, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia bans Chinese visitors to curb virus spread

People wearing face masks stand at a bus stop, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China Jan 27, 2020. REUTERS

Firms in China extend holidays

Workers sweep snow from the steps of the Great Hall of the People before a meeting between Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, China Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Chinese premier visits Wuhan

Passengers wearing masks are seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia, Jan 27, 2020. REUTERS

Japan to arrange flight for Japanese in Wuhan

FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, US, Jan 26, 2020. REUTERS

Update on the coronavirus outbreak

Anti-government protesters set up a barrier to block the road outside of a newly built residential building in Hong Kong that authorities planned to use as a quarantine facility, as public fears about the coronavirus outbreak intensify, in Hong Kong, China January 26, 2020. Reuters

HK bans entry of visitors from China virus province

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.