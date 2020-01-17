Home > World

Watchdog says Trump administration broke law in withholding Ukraine aid

Emily Cochrane, The New York Times

Published: 17 Jan 2020 12:11 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 12:21 AM BdST

The Trump administration violated the law in withholding security assistance aid to Ukraine, a nonpartisan federal watchdog agency said on Thursday, weighing in on a decision by President Donald Trump that is at the heart of the impeachment case against him.

The Government Accountability Office said the White House’s Office of Management and Budget violated the Impoundment Control Act when it withheld nearly $400 million for “a policy reason,” even though the funds had been allocated by Congress. The decision was directed by the president himself, and during the House impeachment inquiry, administration officials testified that they had raised concerns about its legality to no avail.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the GAO wrote. “The withholding was not a programmatic delay.”

The impoundment law limits a president’s power to withhold money that has been allocated by Congress, requiring that he secure approval by the legislative branch if he wishes to do so.

The White House budget office promptly rejected the report’s conclusions.

“We disagree with GAO’s opinion,” said Rachel Semmel, a spokeswoman for the budget office. “OMB uses its apportionment authority to ensure taxpayer dollars are properly spent consistent with the president’s priorities and with the law.”

The report, on its own, does not result in any action, although its release just as Trump’s impeachment trial is getting underway is certain to fuel additional questions about the impact of his actions.

Sen Chris Van Hollen, D-Md, a vocal critic of Trump’s decision to block the funds, on Thursday called the GAO report a “bombshell legal opinion.” It “demonstrates, without a doubt, that the Trump Administration illegally withheld assistance from Ukraine and the public evidence shows that the president himself ordered this illegal act,” he wrote on Twitter.

©2020 The New York Times 2020

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prince Harry watches a trampolining session during his visit to a 'Fit and Fed' half-term initiative in London, Britain Feb 19, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Harry to make first public appearance since royal split

A police van drives by a banner welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of his visit to Myanmar in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 16, 2020. Reuters

China’s Xi to tie up Belt and Road deals in Myanmar visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, leave a Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House will vote on Wednesday to send the Senate impeachment charges against President DonaldTrump, allowing a long-awaited trial to begin, Pelosi told Democrats privately Tuesday, according to officials in the room. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)  

Trump impeachment case sent to Senate

Girl rescued after 18 hours buried in snow

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia Jan 30, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Malaysia talks to India over palm oil curbs

Mikhail Mishustin, head of the Russian Federal Tax Service, attends a session of the Moscow Financial Forum in Moscow, Russia Sep 6, 2018. REUTERS

Russia's ruling party approves Mishustin as PM

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the rain during a wreath-laying ceremony marking the anniversary of the Nazi German invasion in 1941, by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2017. Reuters

Russian premier resigns

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on screen as he delivers his annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. Reuters

Putin proposes power shift to parliament, PM

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.