Home > World

Ukraine embassy in Iran drops reference to engine failure as cause of plane crash

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Jan 2020 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 06:21 PM BdST

Ukraine's embassy in Iran dropped an initial reference to engine failure as the cause of a Ukrainian plane crash outside Tehran on Wednesday.

It said in a second statement that the causes had not been disclosed and that any previous comments were not official.

Asked at a briefing in Kiev if the plane could have been downed by a missile, Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk cautioned against speculation until the results of an investigation were known.

He also said that Ukraine had banned flights through Iranian airspace by its airliners from Jan 9.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after welcoming Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Jan 7, 2020. REUTERS

Trump says ‘all is well’ after Iran missile attacks

Photo taken via IRNA

Facts: Iran’s attack on US bases

Representational image. Reuters

Airlines re-route flights away from Iraq, Iran airspace

US FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran

Iraqi Air Force helicopters land at Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province, Iraq Dec 29, 2019. REUTERS

80 Americans killed in Iran strikes: state TV

People walk past the pink residence of former chief of the Nissan-Renault auto alliance, Carlos Ghosn, in Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday, Jan 4, 2020. The New York Times

Arrest warrant issued for Ghosn’s wife

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting in London, Dec 3, 2019

Pompeo pushed Trump to kill Soleimani

US Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division board an aircraft bound for the US Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina January 5, 2020. US Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III/Handout via REUTERS

'We're going to war, bro'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.