Taiwan's top military official missing after helicopter makes emergency landing
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2020 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 11:48 AM BdST
Taiwan's top military official was among three people missing on Thursday after a helicopter made an emergency landing in a mountainous northern area near the capital Taipei, the defence ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry said it had sent a team to rescue the 13 people aboard the Black Hawk helicopter, who included Taiwan's chief of general staff, Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, and several survivors had been found.
"Some crew are still trapped inside, while some have come out," a military spokesman told a news conference broadcast live on television, although further details would not be available until troops reached the area of the crash.
The helicopter made the emergency landing in New Taipei City after aviation authorities lost contact with it at 8:22am, the ministry said.
The incident comes a week before democratic Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan 11.
President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election, cancelled election campaign activities scheduled for Thursday, and urged authorities to make every effort for the rescue.
The United States, which has no diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its strongest international backer and main arms supplier, sold it 60 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in 2010.
It was not immediately clear whether the helicopter involved in Thursday's incident was one of these.
China, which claims Taiwan as its territory to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary, regularly calls the island the most sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.
Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan
- Floods in Indonesia's capital kill nine, force thousands to evacuate
- US deploying 750 soldiers after protest at US Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief
- Trump says Iran will 'pay a very big price' if lives are lost at any US facility
- Iran's Khamenei strongly condemns US attacks in Iraq: TV
- India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure
- Thousands march in HK on New Year's Day, pledge to 'keep fighting'
- Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp
- Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach 737 Max aircraft compensation deal
- Trump says US-China trade deal will be signed on Jan 15
Most Read
- Dhaka traffic scenario to shift by 2030, says Quader
- Trial of 10 suspects in the daylight murder of Refat opens in Barguna
- Private banks can offer 6% interest on deposit, finance minister says
- Rahmatul Muneem appointed National Board of Revenue Chairman
- PM Hasina opens Dhaka International Trade Fair
- Bangladesh appoints Nahida Sobhan as first female ambassador in Middle East
- Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach 737 Max aircraft compensation deal
- Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp
- Bangladesh reverses ban on telecom networks along borders with India
- Govt asks its transport department to transfer vehicles for free