Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Japan, now in Lebanon

Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was barred from leaving Japan whilst awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, on Tuesday said he was in Lebanon.

"I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution," Ghosn said in a statement.

He said would "no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed" and that he could "finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week."

Ghosn has been on bail in Japan since March on conditions that included surrendering his passport to authorities.

His exit from Japan just before the new year marks the latest twist in a year-old saga that has shaken the global auto industry, jeopardised the alliance of Nissan and its top shareholder Renault SA and cast a harsh light on the fairness of the Japanese judicial system.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon, according to Japan's justice ministry, making it unlikely that he could be forced to return to Tokyo to face trial.

HOUSE ARREST

On Monday, French newspaper Les Echos cited an unidentified source and a report in Lebanese newspaper L'Orient-Le Jour saying Ghosn, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, was in Beirut. It was unclear how Ghosn, 65, would have been able to leave Japan. His movement and communications have been monitored and restricted to prevent his fleeing the country and tampering with evidence, the Tokyo District court previously said.

The Financial Times on Monday said Ghosn was no longer under house arrest. Citing an associate of Ghosn, the British newspaper said the ex-executive landed at Beirut's Rafic al-Hariri international airport late on Sunday.

BACKSTABBING

Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport shortly after his private jet touched down on Nov 19, 2018. He faces four charges - which he denies - including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East.

Nissan sacked him as chairman saying internal investigations revealed misconduct ranging from understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.

The case cast a harsh light on Japan's criminal justice system, which allows suspects to be detained for long periods and prohibits defence lawyers from being present during interrogations that can last eight hours a day.

He was released from prison in March on a $9 million bail, among the highest-ever paid in Japan, after the court rejected an appeal by prosecutors to keep him in jail.

Ghosn has since said he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing former Nissan colleagues of "backstabbing" and describing them as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between the Japanese automaker and its top shareholder Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman.

His lawyers have asked the court to dismiss all charges, accusing prosecutors of colluding with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him to block any takeover of the automaker by Renault.

Brazilian-born of Lebanese descent and a French citizen, Ghosn began his career in 1978 at tyre maker Michelin. In 1996, he moved to Renault where he oversaw a turnaround at the automaker that won him the nickname "Le Cost Killer."

After Renault sealed an alliance with Nissan in 1999, Ghosn used similar methods to revive the ailing brand, leading to business super-star status in Japan, blanket media coverage and even a manga comic book on his life.