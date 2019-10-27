Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found at scene of attack targeting Baghdadi

The bodies of three men and three women were found at the scene of an attack targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whose body was taken away by attacking US forces, a commander with a jihadist group in the area said.

The commander said a second body, believed to be that Baghdadi's deputy, was also removed by the attacking forces in the northwestern Idlib region of Syria.