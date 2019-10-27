Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found at scene of attack targeting Baghdadi
Published: 27 Oct 2019 06:56 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 06:56 PM BdST
The bodies of three men and three women were found at the scene of an attack targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whose body was taken away by attacking US forces, a commander with a jihadist group in the area said.
The commander said a second body, believed to be that Baghdadi's deputy, was also removed by the attacking forces in the northwestern Idlib region of Syria.
